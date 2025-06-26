Ever since Chica opened in Delhi, I have been a fan- of its food, ambience and the gorgeous, lush green outdoor seating. So, I was naturally excited to check out their newly launched menu, and it did not disappoint. CHICA has always stood out for its green embrace, modern vibe and infectious energy, and this fresh menu takes the entire experience to another level.





The moment I stepped into CHICA's greenery-wrapped outdoor area, it felt like a perfect escape from the city chaos. The indoors are just as lively with vibrant yet soothing colours. The new menu, crafted by Chef Divyansh Arora, is a beautiful balance of global influences and local flair - bold yet elegant, comforting yet inventive.

The chef recommended starting the meal with Spinach and Feta Strudel - and it was everything I didn't know I needed. Crisp on the outside, rich and creamy inside, with bursts of fig and feta tied together with a tangy balsamic glaze and smoky scallion aioli. It felt both indulgent and refreshing.



Spinach and Feta Strudel

Then came the Butter Garlic Prawns - juicy, perfectly seasoned, and cooked just right.

Butter Garlic Prawns

One of the highlights was the Cottage Cheese Gnocchi in a pepper saffron sauce. Silky, rich, and beautifully plated with cherry tomato ragu and crispy leeks, this dish alone is worth a repeat visit. And then came a dish that became my favourite - Crispy Shrimp Pops. Crispy shrimp balls served atop rolled seaweed and cucumber made for a great filling snack.

Crispy Shrimp Pops

For dessert, the Mango Pavlova stole the show. Light, airy meringue paired with vibrant tropical elements - mango, passionfruit, coconut - and a silky vanilla mascarpone. It was the perfect sweet ending.

Mango Pavlova

Their new cocktail selection impressed me just as much. The Last Peach of Summer, smoky with a subtle Darjeeling twist, was refreshingly unique. And the Madrid Martini - crisp, dry, and herbaceous - felt like a sip of the Mediterranean. Sweet Sting is perfect for those who like floral notes in their drink.

CHICA's new menu was an experience that impressed me, more so because of the amazing hospitality and attention given by the chef, the mixologist, and the rest of the staff serving.