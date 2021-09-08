Indian cuisine is one of the most popular cuisines in the world. While the food and drinks vary according to the region and state, one thing that stays common is its extraordinary explosion of flavours on the taste buds. And when it comes to non-vegetarian curries, there's probably nothing that cannot impress us. Be it heavenly chicken korma, creamy butter chicken, Nadan Kozhi curry options are many, leaving us spoilt for choices.





Just like other states, Rajasthan is also very famous for its exquisite dishes. While talking about non-vegetarian dishes, one cannot forget the exclusive Laal Maas. Right? It's heavenly! But there are so many other chicken and mutton dishes that you just can't miss out on. Chicken banjara curry is one of them. A chicken lover's paradise, chicken banjara curry is made with juicy and succulent pieces of chicken dipped into fiery gravy made with exotic spices and onion and tomato paste. We hear you, already slurping! Fret not, we have got you covered!

Here's How You Can Make Chicken Banjara Curry | Chicken Banjara Curry

To begin with, heat oil in a pan and add cinnamon stick, star anise, peppercorns, green cardamom, bay leaf, dried red chillies and sliced onion. Stir fry until the onion gets translucent.





Meanwhile, marinate chicken, for this, add chicken in a bowl, add ginger-garlic paste, hung curd, garam masala, red chilli powder, turmeric powder. Mix everything well!





For the paste, prepare the paste by grinding roasted chana with poppy seeds without water after grinding it a tad bit, add the water and grind again until a smooth and consistent paste.





Next, add marinated chicken to the pan with the onions and mix it properly. Wait for 2-3 minutes then add tomatoes, salt, chicken stock/water and let it cook for 25-30 minutes. Add channa paste and cook for 5-6 minutes on a high flame.





Serve with chapati or rice, the choice is yours!





Click here for the full recipe of Chicken Banjara Curry





Try this exclusive Rajasthani-style chicken curry at home and let us know how you liked it in the comment section below.



