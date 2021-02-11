Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Rajasthani Dal Banjara - A Quick And Easy Recipe

Dal Banjara tastes great with roti.

Dal is a staple for every household in India. It is nutritious, light on stomach and easily affordable for every person across the country. One of the most comforting foods for all, dal also makes for a wholesome meal due to its rich nutrient-profile. Be it moong, masoor, toor or arhar - dal is loaded with protein, fibre, healthy carbs and fats et al. And if you ever noticed closely, you must have seen every regional cuisine having their unique dal recipe that makes an indispensable part of their everyday food habit. One such super delicious recipe is Rajasthani Dal Banjara. A common dish prepared in almost every Rajasthani kitchen, it is generally prepared by mixing urad and chana dal.





Just like its unique name, dal banjara impresses every soul with its unique flavours and earthy taste. As per legends, this dal was prepared when the kings and his men went for hunting. Hence, it includes very less amount of ingredients for a fuss-free cooking. Basically, it shares the same history as Rajasthani banjara ghost that too is prepared with few basic local ingredients that were easily available in a jungle. Click here to know the full recipe of Banjara Ghost.





How To Make Rajasthani Dal Banjara | Rajasthani Dal Bajara Recipe:

This recipe includes some simple ingredients, mostly whole spices, which needed no kind of mincing, pasting et al. However, we found you a modified and simpler version of the dish that needs no time for preparation.

To prepare dal banjara you need - urad dal, chana dal, onion, ginger, garlic, green chillies, red chilli, cinnamon, cloves, and coriander, salt and lemon juice. It tastes the best when prepared in ghee.





Now, boil the dal, make a masala with the other ingredients, mix the dal to it, adjust salt and garnish with coriander leaves.





And a humble of Rajasthani dal banjara is ready to be relished with roti.





Click here for the complete recipe of Rajasthani Dal Banjara.





Try this unique recipe and let us know how you liked it. And if you too have any such recipe in your collection, then do not forget to share with us the comments section below.





