India and its obsession with tea-time snacks need no introduction. From crispy namkeens and biscuits to oily and greasy pakoras, bhajis, chaats and more - we love to devour anything and everything with a steaming cup of tea. While the list of delectable snacks is never-ending, we give you a classic snack recipe that never fails to impress us. It's a spicy and crispy bonda. Easy-to-make and an all-season snack, bonda goes well with your 'sham ki chai' (evening tea). These deep-fried rounded balls of sensation are not only delectable but are also quite filling. And the best part is this snack can be easily prepared at home. You all must have tried the ever-popular aloo and paneer bonda, here we bring you a non-vegetarian version of aloo bonda. It is called chicken bonda. Sounds interesting, right?

This recipe is made with minced chicken (or chicken keema), you can also use leftover keema to prepare these delightful balls. These balls are further dipped in spicy besan batter for that perfect crunch and taste. Pair this chicken bonda with your favourite chutney and evening tea and add variety to your tea-time snacks menu in no time. Trust us, your family and friends will thank you for making this yummy crispy snack. Wondering how to make it? Read on.

Here's How To Make Chicken Bonda | Chicken Bonda Recipe:

Start by washing the chicken keema and marinating it with red chilli powder, salt and turmeric. Set aside. Now take besan in a bowl, add dry ingredients along with water and salt. Mix everything well until a smooth, thick and consistent paste.





Now make small balls of marinated keema, dip the balls into the prepared batter and fry until golden brown. Your Chicken Bondas are ready to be savoured.





Click here for the full recipe of chicken bonda.





For more bonda recipes, click here.





So, what are you waiting for? Prepare this chicken bonda recipe and make your tea-time a scrumptious affair.









