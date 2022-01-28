Since many of us are still not going out for health concerns, not even ordering food from outside, to be extra cautious, our home is our favourite restaurant. Now what's the point of calling home a 'restaurant' if we won't get to eat some exquisite dishes that are not the everyday 'roti-sabzi and dal-chawal'. Best is to give the regular Indian fare a miss and try some international cuisine. If you have always loved the likes of tacos and fajitas, then this recipe will flare your love for Mexican food.





Here we have an easy recipe of chicken burrito that all Mexican food fans love to order at Mexican restaurants. It is amazing how we never realized that we could easily make this dish at our own home. Well, it took a pandemic to bring out the chefs in most of us. So, let's put our newly founded talent to good use and make this Mexican delight this weekend to treat ourselves and our family.

Mexican Chicken Burrito Recipe I How To Make Mexican Chicken Burrito

This recipe uses tortilla wraps made from scratch at home. If you don't want to do that, you can skip the step and get ready-made tortillas from the stores.





To make the tortilla wraps, knead dough with all-purpose flour (maida), some salt, some oil, baking powder and lukewarm milk. Remember to knead it thoroughly, as explained in the recipe. Make tortillas out of it and keep them aside.

To make the filling, cook minced chicken with garlic, salt, herbs and green chilies. Fill inside the wraps, cover, and then bake them or cook on a pan to make the burritos. Serve with tomato sauce, sour cream, yogurt, chipotle or any dip of your choice.





Enjoy the restaurant-like feels at home this weekend with this special Mexican recipe.