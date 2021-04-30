Chicken is one of the most popular meat among all meat-eaters. It is just not the taste that makes it so popular but also the health benefits that it is loaded with. It is prepared in numerous ways around the world. Chicken Kabsa is considered as the national dish of Saudi Arabia. It is also known by the name 'makbus'. This spiced and flavourful grilled chicken and boiled rice is an exceptional choice for any special occasion. It is often served with fried almonds, raisins, parsley and yogurt sauce. In this wonderful recipe, chicken and rice are cooked in a beautiful and aromatic spice mix. This makes it one of the best Saudi Arabia's one pot Arab versions of biryani recipes. Kabsa is made up of chicken that is slowly simmered in a spicy broth of tomatoes and spices.

Chicken Kabsa : Saudi Arabian Version of Chicken Biryani

Basmati Rice is a better option for this recipe. But if you do not have basmati rice in your pantry then try to use any other long grain rice. The most important element while cooking the recipe is kabsa spice mix. You can either buy it from grocery stores or make your own homemade version. The curry spice is basically a blend of whole spices which includes cardamom, white pepper, cinnamon and bay leaves.

Click here, for the detailed step-by-step recipe of making Chicken Kabsa.

This kabsa curry mix is the ultimate symphony of balanced flavours that bring elements of warmth and depth to your chicken and the result is a mouth-watering aromatic dish which has both tangy as well as spicy hints of flavour. The rice absorbs flavours from the chicken cooked in this delicious spice-mix. Moreover, there are quite a few variations that can be made. People in Arab cook their own authentic Kasba recipe with their own ingredient preference.

You can try this recipe even if you identify as an amateur or a beginner, it is that easy. A super scrumptious meal for your next dinner recipe. Why not give it a go?