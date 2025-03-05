Made with flavourful rice and aromatic spices and herbs, biryani can win over a million hearts in a matter of minutes. It is not just popular in India but across the globe. We are lucky to have a wide variety of biryanis in different states of our country. But just in case you were wondering if you could experiment a little more, we have brought another recipe. Let's learn how to make classic Yemeni chicken mandi biryani.





Glistening yellow rice topped with perfectly spiced succulent chicken and garnished with fried onions, almonds and raisins. What's not to love? Here's how you can make this delectable dish at home following these simple steps.

How to Make Chicken Mandi Biryani I Unique Chicken Mandi Biryani Recipe:



1. Start by making the mandi masala by grinding all the whole spices to a fine powder.

2. Next, take 2 tbsp of this masala in a bowl and add ginger garlic, lime juice, red chilli powder, half saffron water, and green chilli paste and mix everything together.

3. Clean the chicken pieces and make gashes on them, rubbing the mandi masala to marinate it properly. Let this marinate for a minimum of 30 minutes and a maximum of 4 hours.

4. Then, take oil in a pan and fry the marinated chicken pieces for 10-15 minutes on each side on low flame.

5. Moving on to the rice, Soak it in 2 cups of water for at least 30 mins before cooking. In a handi or big pan, add butter, some oil and chopped onions. Fry until the onions are golden brown.

6. Now, add the 1 tbsp mandi masala and fry for 2 minutes. Add a litre of water, chicken stock cubes and let it come to a rolling boil.

7. Finally, add the rice and let it cook until the water has dried and the rice is soft. In the same pan, add fried chicken pieces on top, nuts and coriander. Use the coal smoking method if you like and your biryani is ready to enjoy.

So what are you waiting for, follow these cues and prepare the biryani of your dream. Click here for the complete recipe with ingredients list and nutrition value.





Try the recipe today and enjoy a delicious meal.



