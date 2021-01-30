Make Kakke Da Dhaba's  Famous Tomato Chicken At Home With This Recipe

Chicken can be prepared in multiple ways and this simple recipe is sure to make you smile

Delhites and their love for chicken can make them travel to any extent, and quite literally so. Be it the butter chicken of Moti Mahal or tandoori tikkas of Rajinder da Dhaba, you would find a slew of foodies around these legendary haunts at all times. Kakke da Dhaba is another such iconic eatery in Delhi's Connaught Place. The list of classic dishes to have come out of this restaurant is pretty vast and varied, one such delicacy that will definitely tug at your heartstrings is tomato chicken. This simple yet feisty dish packs a whole gamut of flavours. It is spicy with a slightly tangy undertone, no ingredient overpowers, everything seems to have its own sweet place in this chicken recipe. It is also a good thing that it is so easy to make at home, we have the delish recipe for you all to try at home.





Tomatoes add a unique flavour to any curry





Kakke Da Dhaba's Tomato Chicken Recipe:







The secret to this scrumptious fare is frying the chicken in advance, fry it in hot oil before and keep it aside. In the meanwhile, prepare the masala. Sautee ground onions till they are golden brown, some Kashmiri red chilli powder for the rich red colour, followed by fennel seeds and ginger powder for a flavourful aroma. Next, come the tomatoes, it is a good idea to peel and skin them in advance, add them to the super simple masala you just prepared, followed by cloves and cardamoms (that add inimitable hotness to the tangy dish). Add water according to the consistency you like. Finally, add the fried chicken, simmer on gentle flame, finish it off with a garnish of freshly chopped coriander leaves, a dash of lemon juice and serve hot. Sounds like a cakewalk right? What is your excuse now!

Chicken is a very versatile ingredient

You can savour this chicken curry with hot naans, roti or rice. This tomato chicken curry is ideal for weekend brunches, family dinners, picnic and potlucks. This recipe is a hit among all age groups, and don't be surprised when your kids stand up for a second helping of it.





Here is the step-by-step recipe of tomato chicken by Chef Suresh.





So what are you waiting for? Try it at home soon and let us know how you liked it in the comments below.









