Sizzlers are a unique dish that is known for its signature-style of preparation. The fun fact is that sizzler, like Manchurian, is another dish that is unique to India. What is amazing about sizzler is that it not only tastes delicious but it also looks exciting. The key feature of sizzler is the sizzling sound of the hot plate that it is served on; this is why the dish is named 'sizzler'. Sizzlers are beloved among people of all ages because you can make any combination of foods into a sizzler! We have found 3 different ways you can enjoy having a sizzler at home. Make this unique yet simple dish and treat yourself to a yummy dinner.

Here Are 3 Ways To Make Restaurant-Style Sizzlers At Home:

1.Vegetable Sizzler

For this sizzler, we will be making a cutlet out of vegetables. It might sound a little tricky but it is actually very simple to make. Start by mixing together blanched vegetables, mashed potatoes and seasoning. Form cutlets and dust their refined flour and fry it till the cutlet brown and accompany it with some gravy and veggies.





Sizzler needs to have a hot plate.

2.Paneer Sizzler

People love paneer and when they will try this paneer sizzler then they will love it too. To make the paneer sizzlers, you will need to create paneer patties and spicy vegetable gravy. You can make paneer patties by simply mashing together paneer, bread, aril, ginger and salt and shape them into cutlets. Fry them till they are crispy and brown. Then heat a hot plate, place the paneer pour the vegetable gravy around the patty. Paneer sizzler is ready!





Chicken sizzler can be accompanied with various side dishes.

3. Chicken Sizzler

Who doesn't love chicken? Now imagine if we make a sizzler out of it? That is exactly what this delicious recipe does. For a chicken sizzler, you would essentially need to make chicken breasts according to the recipe, the rest is up to you. Place the fried chicken on the hot plate, accompany it with some mashed potatoes, stir fry vegetables, gravy and rice.





