Chicken Snacks: How To Make Chilli Garlic Chicken Wings (Recipe Inside)

It is true we love to try all new dishes on the menu, but more often than not, we just want to indulge in classics, not just because they are a safe bet, but because they have our heart. Chicken wings is one such starter that we can have anytime of the day, and yet be ready for more. The best part about chicken wings is its ridiculously simple recipe. There are many ways people like to spruce up this classic recipe with their own touch. This feisty Chilli Garlic Chicken Wings recipe is packed with some of our most favourite ingredients of all times — chicken, garlic and chilli. Hot, juicy and oh-so-flavourful, this smashing recipe is sure to tug at your heartstrings and becomes the talking point of the day.





To make this recipe, all you need are some chicken wings, you can find some easily at your local meat shop. Make sure they are cleaned well. You have to marinate these tender pieces in a smooth batter of egg, corn flour, garlic paste, chilli paste, salt, soya sauce, vinegar. Make sure all the pieces are coated nicely. Now, keep them aside for an hour. It is a good idea to marinate your chicken for longer duration. Not only do the spices permeate within and make the final products even for scintillating and flavourful, marination is also linked with some health benefits. Once you are done with marination, deep fry in oil until both the sides are golden. Serve hot with a sweet or sour dip of your choice! Sounds like a cake walk, right?





