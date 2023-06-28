Welcome to the bustling city of Noida, where the vibrant and refreshing world of bubble tea awaits! With its delightful combination of tea, milk, fruit flavours, and chewy but airy tapioca pearls, bubble tea has become a beloved beverage around the world. We'll take you on a journey through the best bubble tea places in Noida, where you can indulge in these delightful concoctions and experience a burst of flavours. Let's explore the city's top destinations for this refreshing beverage!





Here're 5 Best Places In Noida:

1. Bubblelicious Bubble Tea

Tucked away in a cosy corner of Noida, this place is a hidden gem for bubble tea enthusiasts. Their menu boasts an impressive selection of flavours, ranging from classic options like traditional milk tea and fruity infusions to unique blends like matcha latte with boba. The quality of their ingredients and the attention to detail in their preparation make every sip a truly blissful experience. Whether you prefer your bubble tea hot or iced, Bubblelicious Bubble Tea has you covered.

Where: Khasra 514, Lane 4, Sector 104, Hajipur, Noida

2. Bon Bon Pastry Shop

Indulge in an exhilarating experience of pairing bubble tea with pasties and other confectionary items in this cute bakery shop. They offer classic boba milk tea strawberry boba tea among others, and also boba milkshakes.





Where: Durga Market, B-67, Behind Water Tank, Sector 53, Noida

3. Tea Young Boba Cafe

This is a popular boba tea spot that lets you experience the joy of having tea in a tiny stall. t offers budget-friendly boba tea with a range of flavours. Choose from a variety of drinks such as peach, banana and matcha.





Where: Shop no.k-5, Godavari complex, Arun Vihar, Sector 37, Noida





4. Burma Burma Restaurant And Tea Room

Enjoy a delicious meal and end it with a refreshing glass of bubble tea at Burma Burma restaurant and tea room, which is already popular among the crown of Noida. Good food and drinks are what attract you to this place.





Where: Shop D 420B, Plot M-03, 3rd Floor, DLF Mall Of India, Sector 18, Noida

5. Theos

This bakery and patisserie have already won our hearts with its sweet offerings that take us on a sweet ride every single time. We are happy to know that it also serves bubble tea. They have a variety of flavours such as Blueberry, Mango, and Strawberry which are a must-try along with your desserts.





Where: DLF Mall of India, Noida and other locations











Grab your friends or head out on a solo adventure and explore the best bubble tea places in Noida.







