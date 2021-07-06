A foodie's paradise, Gujarat is known for offering an array of delectable snacks. The best part about Gujarati dishes is that they can be transformed into something creative and delicious. While most of us have tried the very famous khandvi, dhokla and theplas, now is the time we try something up a notch and that is this Indo-Chinese dhokla recipe popularly known as chilli cheese dhokla. The soft and spongy delight, dhoklas are always a hit when it comes to Gujarati snacks.





Besides being a delicious tea-time snack, they are also so healthy and considered a good substitute for fried snacks. There are different types of dhokla made with different ingredients. For instance, makai ka dhokla, oats rava dhokla, ragi rava dhokla et al. In addition to these healthy versions, people are also going gaga over some fusion dhokla recipes like dhokla nachos, sandwiches and chilli cheese dhokla. Yes, chilli cheese dhokla! Imagine that cheese pull coming out from the spongy dhokla. Slurping, right? So, without any further ado, let's dig deeper into the recipe.

Here's how you can make Chilli cheese dhokla | Chilli Cheese Dhokla Recipe

To begin with the recipe, all you need to do is, take a large container and add semolina, sugar, salt along with oil and yogurt. Mix it well until a required paste. Add water as required, and a pinch of Eno. Try to mix it quickly to avoid lumps in the batter. Now, pour half of the batter into the baking pan and spread it quickly and evenly.





Then cover the mixture with cheese and green chillies. Now, pour the second half of the batter on the top of the cheese and chillies and place it inside the oven to bake.





Meanwhile, prepare the tadka by adding mustard seeds and sauteeing red chillies, curry leaves in hot oil. Set it aside. The final step is to pour the tadka on top of the chilli cheese dhokla once they are ready.





Click here for the step-by-step detailed recipe of Chilli cheese dhokla





If you are looking to upgrade your tea hour at home, you just can't miss this recipe. Try it out and let us know how you liked it in the comment section below.



