Christmas is just around the corner. Everyone is excited about the upcoming festive extravaganza. From decorating Christmas trees, singing carols to baking desserts, making arrangements for Christmas parties at home and more, there's so much to look forward to. While some like to host parties at home, others are on a hunt for restaurants and cafes offering special Christmas deals. So, if you fall in the latter category, you're at the right place. Here we have curated a list of 25 places across the country offering Christmas-special deals to make this occasion even more special for you. Without further ado, let's get started with the list.

Here're 25 Places Across India Offering Christmas-Special Deals:

Delhi:

1. Kampai, Aerocity

Keeping in mind Delhi's ever-increasing appetite for dining out on Christmas and the growing Japanese Expat community, Kampai has specially curated 'Kyoto Brunch' for Christmas, which is inspired by the winter regions of Japan, cosseting one with live Robata (Japanese barbeque grill), live dim sum counter, teppanyaki grill, and live sushi counter and much more for a filling brunch.

Cost: INR 4500 per person (AI with alcohol)

Where: Worldmark 1, G-02, Aerocity, Delhi 110037

2. Cafe Delhi Heights

Christmas at Cafe Delhi Heights is not only about the celebration of the eve, but it is the celebration of the complete Christmas season. The celebrations at Cafe Delhi Heights are complete fun, food and frolic as CDH always is up for extravagant and magnificent affairs, and this year is no different. The Chef has created a special Christmas menu that will be available from 21st Dec'22 to 31st December'22.

Where: All outlets across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune and Chandigarh

3.The Chatter House

To make sure you have the merriest Christmas, The Chatter House Delhi is serving skilfully handcrafted winter cocktails. The cocktails are syrup-free with liqueurs, cordials, and essences made in-house, using natural ingredients. The Christmas special menu offers Malinae mulled wine, House of tudor, Pois papilon and Apple cider toddy among other handcrafted cocktails.

Where: Nehru Place and Khan Market, New Delhi

4. Social

The country's favourite urban hangout, Social, has introduced their take on an edgy winter menu. The menu is off to a get start with hot and slurpy Nepalese Soupy Momos, a wholesome Not Chinese Platter featuring Spring Rolls, Momos, Honey Chilli Fries and Chinese Bhel and a fiery Tandoori Sausage Platter. This festive menu pairs perfectly with a limited-edition Mulled Wine LLIIT and XMas Shot. There's something for everyone!

Where: All Outlets - Pan India

5. Khubani

Beaming with Christmas vibes, Khubani is all set to bring merry times ahead with the specially curated Christmas menu, says Sharad Madan Founder of Khubani. This Christmas, get set to indulge in the most scrumptious Christmas menu that has exotic Chef creations that include specials like Butternut Squash & Walnut Beignets, Smoked Duck Bao, Pan-Seared Moroccan Tofu, Provolone and Water Spinach Quiche, Dukkah Salmon among others. To make your christmas feast more merrier enjoy the special desserts like Minced apple tart, pecan pie, plum pudding and more.

Cost For Two: INR 7000 + taxes

Where: Khubani, Andaz Hotel, Aerocity, New Delhi

6. Molecule

Molecule is getting dressed up to bring cheer to all the near and dear ones on this Christmas. Enjoy the most lavish Christmas brunch with the most vibrant decor and a live singer for Christmas carols. A santa to cheer the guests, buffet with salads/desserts and a live counter would also be there. We recommend you to try their Sushi, Wok-Tossed Station, Mediterranean Counters, Turkey Kitchen, Pasta, Paos Section and desserts.

Cost: INR 1199, inclusive of Sangrias, Wines , Cocktails and Mocktails

Where: A-3, 2nd Floor, Main Road, above Mercedes Showroom, Green Park, New Delhi, Delhi 110016

7. Pa Pa Ya, Worldmark

This Christmas Day, Pa Pa Ya presents a special curated Day Brunch Menu, a hearty feast to enjoy with your loved ones. The Asian brunch and handcrafted winter cocktails are a no-miss.The unlimited brunch menu includes signatures like sushi rolls, dim sums, tapas and mains. Our special Chocolate Ball on Fire is the perfect end to a wholesome brunch meal.

Cost: Unlimited Sushi, Dim Sum, Mains & More @ INR 1845 + taxes

Where: Pa Pa Ya, 2nd Floor, Worldmark, Sector 65, Gurgaon

8.CHO

The clock is ticking and Christmas is here. CHO, New Delhi brings you a tantalising specially curated menu that will definitely make your celebrations merrier. Indulge yourself this Christmas with an exclusive Chef's Tasting menu on Christmas Eve with delicacies like Braised duck rice paper rolls, Gluten free chicken dumpling, Banh Beo, Vietnamese chicken chorizo pizza, Winter Nabe paper pots, Chocolate dumplings.

Cost: For Brunch- INR 2500 + taxes per person, For Chef's Tasting Menu - INR 2850 + taxes per person

Where: CHÔ- Vietnamese Kitchen and Bar, Ambawatta One, H5/1, Kalkadass Marg, Mehrauli, New Delhi

9. Saga

SAGA brings the holiday spirit to you with their festive season decor and curated food menu exploring some global contemporary delicacies. Relish the exquisite feast by head Chef, Kush Koli along with handcrafted winter cocktails like Mulled Wine, Eggnog. Christmas Day brunch packs a menu that brings the best of gourmet offerings on the likes of Chicken Tikka Pie, Butter Chicken Ball, Murgh Musallam Tacos, Nadru Ki Chaat among others. Enjoy the Christmas Day vibe with live music with a special performance by Sumit & Glen with their magical voice and beats.

Cost For Two: INR 3500 + taxes

Where: SAGA, Vatika Atrium, Golf Course Road, Sector-53, Gurugram

10. Dhansoo Cafe

That special time of the year is here. Make it unforgettable at Dhansoo Cafe, Delhi & Gurgaon! Get ready to rejoice yourself by welcoming the Merry Christmas right before Christmas for a cosy winter meal paired with mulled wine and music to sing along to. Relish some exclusive food delicacies prepared by Chef Ashish Singh like Ghee Roasted Duck, Goan Pork Vindaloo, Naga Style Pork with Rice, Goan Style Sannas, Carrot Cheese Cake and many more.

Cost For Two: INR 2000 + taxes

Where: Dhansoo Café,Pacific Mall Subhash Nagar, Delhi & Ambience Mall, Gurgaon

11. Barbeque Nation

Welcome the festive season with Barbeque Nation's “Grill and Chill Bash”. This gala period, Barbeque Nation invites you to enjoy the Flash Dance and groove on to the festive-theme music. The merry time gets exciting as you participate in the season's special lucky draws and try on your luck. Year–end “Grill and Chill Bash” starts on 12th December, 2022 and is on till 5th January, 2023.

Where: Barbeque Nation - All Outlets - Pan India

12. BrewDog

Christmas is all about celebration, indulgence, feasting, and fun! And what better way to do this than Brewdog's Christmas special cocktails. Enjoy the yuletide spirit with boozy concoctions, epic beers and groovy music. Get a taste of the best of winter cocktails from Hot Toddy to Mulled Wine, from Campfire Espresso Martini to Monday Blues, Brewdog has set the spirits right for Christmas. The bar welcomes you and your furry friends with a red and white themed decor and a resident DJ playing on Christmas eve.

Where: BrewDog, T1-104 Plaza Level, One Horizon Centre, DLF Phase 5, Gurugram, Haryana 122022

13. Miss Margarita

Revel in the festive season with Miss Margarita's Christmas Fiesta for a 12-day celebration with exciting new offers each day. Enjoy the merriment of this holiday season by getting a free margarita, wearing a sombrero on any order above 5k. Get free shots on a booking for table of 5 or free churros on any order of Guac Ala Grande. Bring a Mexican vibe to your Christmas celebrations with fun and exciting games like 'Find the Cacti' to get your free shots or a flat 15% discount on all classic margaritas and tacos to help you make the most of the festivities.

Cost For Two: INR 1900

Where: Miss Margarita, GK 2, M block Market, New Delhi - 110019

14. OMO

OMO's Christmas Special includes a 13 course chef's menu paired with 3 in-house ferments. At OMO, they are keeping the theme of Christmas in mind in regards to plating and dishes, Eg. The dessert is a traditional plum cake with a secret twist. The techniques being used are refined yet traditional at the same time. Even the ingredients being used are seasonal and usual like Kachai lemon, Verbena flower, Pumpkin leaves, White Pumpkin, Hempseeds etc.

Where: OMO, 2nd Floor, DLF, Galleria Market, DLF Phase IV, Gurugram, Haryana 122002

Mumbai:

15. India Bistro

As soon as the temperature drops, one thing that we all instantly crave for is aromatic biryani with juicy kebabs. India Bistro's unlimited kebab and biryani buffet has a lot to offer! And not to forget a complimentary glass of wine perfect for the occasion. So this Christmas & New Year celebrate smiles, warm embraces, and delicious food only at India Bistro, Chembur with their special lunch and dinner buffets available from 17th Dec'22 to 2nd Jan'23.

Cost: Starting at INR 1199

Where: Indian Bistro, Sion Trombay Road, Deonar, Chembur, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400088

16. Glocal Junction

Come and celebrate the last season of the year. Glocal Junction is celebrating LIIT - Long Island Iced Tea & Sangria fest throughout December at all their outlets.These all time favourite cocktails and will be served in different flavours to enjoy the spirit of this festive season.So let's say cheers and celebrate.

Where: Glocal Junction - Mumbai- Worli, Andheri, Malad and Hyderabad - Kondapur

17.China Bistro

If you enjoy eating duck and turkey as much as you love your chicken, then this place is for you. China Bistro presents Duck & Turkey Feast! Celebrate the spirit of Christmas and New Year with their lunch & dinner buffets starting at INR 925. Available from 17th December 22 to 2nd January 2023. This festive special menu brings a grand feast like never before featuring flavours from the different regions of Korea, Malaysia and Cantonese region together.

China Bistro - Mumbai

18.Monkey Bar

This holiday season, Monkey Bar presents, “Monkey's Tipsy Christmas from Dec 15, 2022- Dec 31, 2022. It is time to let go of the year that was and get ready for days filled with the Christmas spirit that will have you coming back for more. From live artists performances, stirry nights that will get you into the mood for some dancing, carol sessions that will get your soul singing, DJ sets and a noon-downer for everyone who wants to start the party early.

Where: Monkey Bar - Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata

19. O Pedro

It's beginning to feel a lot like Christmas at your happy place - O Pedro! Think holiday season in Goa with celebratory dishes, boozy tipples, raucous laughter and the wonderful spirit of sharing! It's that time of the year when we put a little jingle back into your step with O Pedro's ‘Twelve Days To Christmas' - a special festive la carte menu featuring dishes such as Grilled Portuguese Chorizo, Nana Cardoz's Pork Meatballs, Saligaon Dry Aged Duck Roast, along with sinful Christmas desserts including Nana's Christmas Cake and ‘Guava-Cheese' Cake.

Cost: Starting at INR 550, Meal For Two With Alcohol- INR 3500

Where: O Pedro, Unit #2, Ground Floor, Jet Airways-Godrej BKC Building, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra-East, Mumbai 400051

20. Poco Loco Tapas & Bar

Christmas brings with it all the reasons one could possibly need to get together and make happy memories with friends and family. And Poco Loco is pulling out all the stops to make your Christmas extra special. The restaurant is all set to serve up a Christmas Special Menu from December 23rd to 31st, enhanced by festive Christmas decor & baubles, Paint workshop's by the evening, Live Entertainment by the night, Taco & Tequila making with special hats & aprons and lots more.

Where: Ground Floor, Hotel Shubhangan, 21st Road, Off, Sangeet Samrat Naushad Ali Rd, Khar West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400052

21. Mitron Cafe

Mitron is an all-day dining place with modern interiors and comfortable seating arrangements. The place is spacious and has outdoor seating as well. Mitron Cafe has Hip-Hop, commercial and bollywood nights to keep their guests occupied with a great ambience along with lip-smacking cocktails, and cuisine. They also have live music performances once a week and during Christmas brunches. If you haven't visited Mitron yet, you should visit the one nearest to you to try some delicious dishes and exquisite cocktails this Christmas and New Year.

Cost For Two: INR 2000 + taxes (without alcohol)

Where: Saki Naka Junction, Lokmanya Tilak Nagar, Andheri East, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400072

Bengaluru:

22. Smoke House Deli

A cup of hot chocolate continues to be the most perfect reminder of the winter festivities to come and the year that has gone by. Smoke House Deli has come up with five different flavours of decadent hot chocolates to appease your tastebuds and give you all the winter feels! Try all their five flavours and prepare to be blown away, there's one for every mood and will be available all year long. Citrus White Hot Chocolate, Tahini Hot Chocolate and Nutella Hazelnut Hot Chocolate are a must-try on the menu!

Cost: Mumbai - INR 275 + taxes, Bangalore - INR 220 + taxes

Where: All Mumbai and Bangalore outlets

23. Hyatt Centric, Bangalore

A day as special as Christmas warrants a special meal and as always Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore is all set to deliver just that. Chef Gaurav Ramakrishnan, known for his expertise in International and fusion cuisine has curated a vibrant menu to match this time of the year! This Christmas, Bengaluru Brasserie will offer a scrumptious buffet dinner on 24th & brunch on 25th Dec that includes choices such as Smoked Fish Rillette, Pork Salami, Grilled Chicken and Sweet Figs Salad.

Cost: Christmas Dinner Buffet and Christmas Brunch - INR 1999 (without alcohol), INR 2999 (with alcohol)

Where: Hyatt Centric, MG Road, Bangalore

24. Chowman

The much-awaited Oriental Duck festival is here with over 21 delicious, mouth-watering duck meat dishes. On the menu are a variety of starters and sides along with the staple rice & noodles. The signature slow cooked duck served in 21 different ways has been designed to keep you coming back for more! From Duck Meat Soup with Lemon, Chilli, Roasted Duck with Cantonese Sauce, Mongolian Chili Roasted Duck. So, come and enjoy a duckalicious fest only at Chowman Bangalore, with availability at all dine-in outlets.

Cost For Two: INR 1100 + taxes

Where: Chowman - All outlets in Bangalore

25. Fox In The Field

Your favourite Fox in town has got an irresistible spread for you to celebrate this Christmas with your dear ones. Our Christmas special brunch has been curated by our chef for you to indulge in some traditional must-haves as well as some global favourites. Also, your first pint of beer or Mulled wine is on the house as a special Christmas present. The menu includes dishes like Duck Breast Cut with Spiced Plum Sauce, Roast Turkey with Caramelised Onion Sauce, Clay Pot Cold Rice Kheer among others.

Cost: INR 1499 + taxes

Where: Fox in the Field – Nexus Shantiniketan Mall, Whitefield, Bengaluru