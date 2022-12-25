Christmas 2022 is being celebrated all over the world on 25th December. Exchanging gifts, meeting near and dear ones and sipping on some hot drinks is all that Christmas spirit is about. Turns out even our favourite Bollywood celebrities are in Christmas mood this year! We spotted not one, not two but several actors and actresses soaking in the spirit of the festival. And needless to say, food was an integral part of their celebrations. From Karisma Kapoor to Shilpa Shetty, there were so many Bollywood bigwigs enjoying Christmas with good food. Take a look:

Here Are Our Favourite Bollywood Celebrities Enjoying Christmas With Good Food:

1. Sara Ali Khan

One of the biggest foodies on Instagram, Sara Ali Khan loves her desserts to a fault. On Christmas, she enjoyed a wonderful banana toffee dessert that left us drooling. There was banana coated in honey and drizzled with sesame seeds. On top of this, there were scoops of vanilla ice cream! "Yummy with mummy. All going in our tummy," she wrote in the caption. Take a look:





2. Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty too leaves no opportunity unturned to enjoy some good food, and Christmas was no different for her. The actress savoured a wonderful Christmas feast at a buffet spread. "We were all in a food coma," she wrote in the caption of the post. We could spot sandwiches, pastries, savouries and more in the scrumptious video she shared. Check it out:

3. Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor is also a big Christmas fan and we loved to see a glimpse of her foodie celebrations. In a click that she posted on Instagram, the actress was enjoying a classic cookie with her favourite beverage - coffee. She was posing in a custom-made red santa outfit with her pet dog. "Christmas cookies and coffee. Wishing you all a Merry Christmas filled with peace, joy and positivity."





Which Bollywood celebrity's Christmas celebration did you like the best? Tell us in the comments.