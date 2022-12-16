Christmas is all about setting up the Christmas tree, preparing delicious food, gifts, and a lot of good vibes. The festival offers an opportunity to spread love through gifts and feasts and we all should make the most of it. Whether you are planning a family gathering or throwing a full-blown party, some great appetisers are always appreciated. Spicy and lip-smacking snacks set the stage for the elaborate meal that follows. As your guests groove to the Christmas tunes, the snacks will keep their energy bars full. From chicken-loaded nachos to crispy potato rings, here are the best recipes you can try.





5 Delicious Appetisers For Christmas Party:

1.Cheese Potato Shots

When potato and cheese combine, it leads to a heavenly blend of flavours. If you want to be a great host this Christmas, then make sure to include this starter in your party menu. The crunch of the potatoes and breadcrumbs goes perfectly with the cheese inside and no one would be able to resist taking a bite. Click here for the recipe.

2. Paneer Popcorn

If you want to include some vegetarian options, this paneer popcorn recipe is just perfect. It is a vegetarian variant of chicken popcorn and offers the distinct and creamy taste of paneer along with the crunch of the coating. Click here.

3.Chicken Loaded Nachos

Nachos are a party favourite. These nachos are loaded with chicken and a host of flavours that will instantly get the guests hooked on them. Here is the recipe.

4.Hot Rock Garlic Prawns

Looking for an easy seafood recipe to go with the Christmas vibes? These hot rock prawns are cooked the traditional Italian way using white wine, lime and olive oil. It doesn't require too many ingredients and the preparation is easy. Click here for the recipe.

5.Potato Rings

When it comes to appetisers, potatoes have to feature on the menu in some way or the other. For Christmas, you can try these light and crispy potato rings that will make your mouth water. Check the recipe here.











So are you ready for the Christmas get-together?