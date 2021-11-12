Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Various health experts and doctors recommend having a healthy breakfast every day. If we skip breakfast, then our body will not have enough energy to keep us active throughout the day. We know this very well; however, we often get lazy to cook breakfast. That is why we need quick and easy breakfast recipes that will allow us to whip a healthy breakfast in no time! We have found an easy breakfast recipe that you must add to your recipe book - chura matar.





Chura matar is a breakfast dish straight from Uttar Pradesh. It is a staple winter breakfast in the state. Also known as chooda matar or matar poha, this recipe is made using flaked rice and generously cooked in a pea-based masala and roasted cashew nuts. This matar poha is a healthy way to start our day.

Poha makes a delicious breakfast.

How To Make Chura Matar |Chooda Matar Recipe | Matar Poha Recipe:

Start by roasting cashew nuts in a kadhai, remove it and keep this aside. Now add cumin seeds, green chillies and finely chopped ginger to the kadhai, saute it till the raw aroma of ginger goes away. Add the fresh peas and mix them well. Add water to the peas and season them with salt. Cover the kadhai so that the peas cook in the water. Sprinkle some black pepper, garam masala and asafetida, mix well. Add the poha gently mix till the peas masala is incorporated. Add some lemon juice and sprinkle the fried cashews. Chura matar is ready!

Click here for the step-by-step recipe for Chura Matar.





Sounds easy, right? Chura matar makes for an excellent breakfast. Your family will always want a second serving of this wholesome breakfast dish! Make this recipe at home and do tell us how you liked it in the comments section below!