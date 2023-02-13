Weight loss is not just an overnight miracle but a journey. We all strive to work hard, eat healthy and exercise and rest well to shed the stubborn excess weight on our bodies, especially belly fat. Since the process is a long one, we are always on the lookout for home remedies and potions that may help accelerate the weight loss process and burn fat effectively. Luckily, there are so many amazing ingredients in the Indian kitchen that can help us on our weight loss journey. Your search for the ultimate weight loss remedy ends here! This honey and cinnamon water may help in weight loss and prove especially useful in reducing belly fat. This simple home remedy has plenty of health benefits when consumed first thing in the morning. Have it regularly and here's how it may help!

How Does Honey And Cinnamon Reduce Belly Fat? | Honey-Cinnamon Water Benefits

Both honey and cinnamon come with a host of health benefits, especially for those watching their weight. Honey is touted to be one of the most helpful ingredients to lose weight and reduce belly fat. Honey helps curb appetite as per studies. Additionally, it has antioxidants and nutrients that aid weight loss. Honey with water is one of the oldest weight loss remedies and thus may also prove effective in cutting belly fat.





(Also Read: Weight Loss: The Best And Worst Foods For Stubborn Belly Fat)

Both honey and cinnamon are extremely beneficial for weight loss. Photo: iStock

Meanwhile, cinnamon is also a spice associated with weight reduction and managing blood sugar levels. Cinnamon water has been found to have a positive effect on metabolism and assists in fat burning too. Research has proven that cinnamon water helps burn fat effectively and thus facilitates your weight loss journey. When honey and cinnamon come together, it makes a potent and powerful concoction to reduce belly fat and get fit and in good shape.

How To Make Honey And Cinnamon Water For Belly Fat Reduction

Honey and cinnamon water can easily be prepared at home. Follow these simple steps and prepare this wonderful potion! Bring a cup of water to a boil. Add a stick of cinnamon to it. Alternatively, you can add half a teaspoon of cinnamon powder. Mix it well and let it simmer. Remove from the flame and let it cool down. Now, add a teaspoon of honey to it and mix again. You can also squeeze in a bit of lemon juice to make the water even more healthy for belly fat reduction. Consume the lukewarm water whenever you feel hungry, before a workout or right before you hit the bed.

Remember to eat a balanced diet and avoid resorting to any extreme diets for weight loss. Consult a nutritionist or qualified dietitian before making any major changes to the diet. Stay healthy, stay happy!