Most of our weekdays tend to be fast-paced and they fly by in a haze of busyness. We hardly get the chance to slow down until Saturday arrives. Well, now that the weekend is here, we are ready to stop running around and enjoy ourselves. Some delicious food would go hand-in-hand with our plans for relaxation. And what better dish than biryani to indulge in? While there are definitely many non-veg biryani options, we don't want vegetarians to be left behind. You see, we have found a recipe for some yummy Aloo Dum Biryani. The recipe video was shared by vlogger Parul on her YouTube channel, 'Cook With Parul.' Veg biryani is sometimes looked down upon, but this version might just change that opinion! And if you already like veg biryani, this one gives it a wonderful twist.

How To Make Aloo Dum Biryani At Home | Quick And Easy Recipe For Dum Aloo Biryani

What you need:

The champion of this biryani is spice. This dish uses a wide range of spices and each of them works to make it even more aromatic. Most of them are everyday ones found in an Indian kitchen and you must already be familiar with the ones commonly used for biryanis. You can find more details regarding their quantities and combinations in the video. Apart from spices, you require potatoes, onions, tomatoes and green chillies. You need curds (dahi), basmati rice, oil as well as ghee for cooking.

Dum Aloo Biryani Recipe: The appeal of this dish is derived from the spices it contains. Photo Credit: iStock

How to prepare:

Boil and peel potatoes and later use a fork to prick holes in them. Mix the potatoes with Kashmiri red chilli powder and turmeric powder. Cook the potatoes until golden on the outside. Add salt and roast some more before setting them aside. Wash and soak basmati rice for around 20 minutes. In a bowl, mix curds with spices, lemon juice and fried onion. Boil water in a vessel and add spices such as bay leaf, cinnamon, cardamom, etc. Next, add the rice, salt, oil, and lemon juice. Cook the rice with the spices for a few minutes and later turn off the heat and drain the water.

In a kadhai, heat oil and add in spices like star anise, cinnamon, peppercorn, cardamom (green and black), cumin seeds and others. Add chopped tomatoes and cook. Later, add the dahi mixture made earlier and stir. Once you see oil getting released, add potatoes and mix. Later, make a layer of rice and add coriander, mint, fried onion and green chillies on top. Seal the kadhai with foil, cover it with a lid and cook for 10-15 minutes. Enjoy hot with some refreshing raita.





The flavours of this amazing biryani will surely lift your spirits. Try making it soon!

