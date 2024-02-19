Vibrantly green and delightfully crunchy, broccoli is one green vegetable which is loved for its versatility. You can use it across dishes, be it pasta or curries. Whether stir-fried, steamed or added to dishes, broccoli adds a nutritious and flavourful touch to your meals. However, as easy as it may seem to cook broccoli, there are certain things to keep in mind to make the most of this green veggie. If you are someone who loves broccoli, trying to cook it for the first time or revising your skills, then fret not! We have combined a list of 5 mistakes to avoid while cooking broccoli.





Also Read: Cook Broccoli Differently: Try These 5 Quick And Healthy Broccoli Soup Recipes

Overcooking broccoli could lead to taste and nutrient loss.

Photo Credit: iStock



Here Are 5 Mistakes To Avoid While Cooking Broccoli

1. Overcooking

One of the most common mistakes that you could make while cooking broccoli is overcooking it. Boiling or steaming broccoli for too long can make them bland and mushy, which could result in the loss of its nutrients. Instead, make sure to cook broccoli until it's tender but also crispy when you bite.

2. Using Excess Water

When boiling broccoli for dishes, using excess water thinking it won't affect the veggie can make it lose its flavour and nutrients in the water. To avoid this, use just enough water to cover the broccoli florets in the pan. If you are unsure of how much water to use, steaming the florets is another option to preserve the nutrients and flavour of broccoli.

3. Not Preparing Properly

Before cooking broccoli, it is important to prepare it. Trim off the tough and chewy broccoli stems and remove any leaves you can spot. If necessary, you can also peel the outer layer of the stem for a more tender texture. This step could ensure that the broccoli is cooked evenly.

Prepping the broccoli before cooking can keep its taste intact.

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Not Drying It

After washing your broccoli, it is important to dry it thoroughly to prevent it from becoming soggy during cooking. Moreover, excess moisture on the broccoli surface can prevent it from being sauteed or roasted properly. Instead, after washing the broccoli, pat dry it with a clean kitchen towel or paper towel to ensure even cooking.

5. Not Seasoning It

Yes, broccoli has a mild flavour of its own but it is still important to season and flavour it properly to enhance its taste. It is a common practice to not season or flavour broccoli, which results in bland-tasting broccoli. Before cooking, season broccoli with herbs and spices of your choice. You can even add minced garlic, oil and lemon juice to add extra flavour to it.





Also Read: Broccoli Paratha: The Goodness Of Veggie In Parathas





Do you have any other points to keep in mind while cooking broccoli? Let us know in the comments below!