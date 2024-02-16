Do you like pasta? If the answer is yes, the follow-up is - how do you like your pasta? The world of pasta is diverse, with a wide range of pasta shapes and sauces. Many people do experiment with pasta shapes, but stick to the same old (though evergreen) sauces - marinara, alfredo or a mix of both. Some more pasta sauce varieties that are now quite popular include carbonara and pesto. However, this is just the tip of the iceberg or a drop in the pasta sauce world. Here are 5 pasta sauce varieties that may not be very popular outside Italy. Explore these sauces and fall in love with pasta on the next level.

Here Are 5 Unique Pasta Sauces You Should Try To Explore This Italian Dish:

1. Amatriciana

The first interesting sauce on our list is amatriciana. It is a famous traditional Italian pasta sauce that may not be very popular in other parts of the world. This pasta sauce can exist in both red and white versions. This sauce strictly prohibits the use of onion or garlic and is best paired with spaghetti. The authentic amatriciana should be made with only six ingredients: guanciale (Italian cured meat product prepared from pork jowl or cheeks), pecorino cheese, San Marzano tomatoes, white wine, pepper, and chilli. The flavours come out beautifully -- smoky pork, sweet tomatoes, heat from chilli peppers, and the salty kick of pecorino cheese. Amatriciana has a good texture from the coarsely chopped tomatoes and bits of pork.





2. Vodka Sauce

A boozy twist to your pasta sauce, adding vodka works as a great emulsifier in sauces. This helps to make the sauce smooth. The vodka also caramelizes the tomatoes, creating a creamy, pink sauce. The most popular pasta shape to pair with vodka sauce is penne.

3. Frutti Di Mare

Frutti di mare translates to "fruit of the sea" in Italian. The king of this pasta sauce is seafood, paired with tangy tomato sauce. The classic recipe includes clams, mussels, shrimp, and scallops. Frutti di mare can also include squid, anchovies, sardines, and other local varieties. The seafood used in this pasta sauce depends on whatever seafood is freshly available that day. It can be best paired with spaghetti or angel hair pasta.

4. Sunday Sauce

This pasta sauce is rich and meaty, perfect for a traditional Sunday treat. The cooking time for this sauce is long, making it a perfect recipe to make while having fun with your family. The browned meat is allowed to simmer in tomato sauce for long hours. The meat used can be beef, pork, veal, or all three.





5. Nero Di Seppia

This unique pasta sauce is black. This food dye comes from squid ink. The sauce carries an umami flavour from the squid ink. Squid ink has an earthy flavour and silky mouth feel. This pasta sauce can turn your teeth and tongue black.