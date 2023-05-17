Butter is a staple ingredient that can be easily found in any kitchen. Not just that, it is a start ingredient of many dishes, starting from basic butter toast and buttered pasta to makhani curries and buttered rice. However, it is most commonly used in baking. Baking requires only a few ingredients that are used as a base of baking. This includes butter too. But what if you are baking and realise that you are running out of butter? Will your recipe be incomplete without it? Most of you would say yes, but that's not true. You can simply use these ingredients as a substitute for butter for baking.





Here Are 5 Substitutes Of Butter That You Can Use For Baking:

1. Vegetable Oil

Don't worry if you are out of butter, because we are sure that you have a bottle of vegetable oil in your kitchen. This is by far the best substitute for butter; just use any vegetable oil that is available at your home. Oil can be used for baking cakes and muffins, as it gives them a soft texture.

Vegetable oils can be used for baking. Photo Credit: iStock

2. Coconut Oil

It's no surprise that coconut oil is used for cooking in many cuisines like Indian and Thai. This gives a nutty flavour and earthy aroma to the food. But did you know, you could also use coconut oil for baking? Yes, this is a great substitute for butter, as it has a similar consistency. If your coconut oil is hard, make sure to melt it in a microwave for 30 seconds.





3. Yoghurt

We all have yoghurt kept in our refrigerator. The soft and creamy yoghurt is full of fats which makes it a perfect substitute for butter. Besides this, it provides a rich flavour to the baked goodies too. When bread and cakes are made with yoghurt, they tend to have a denser texture than usual.

Yoghurt is good for gut health.

4. Ghee

Ghee is a clarified butter without lactose and milk solids. It is a staple Indian ingredient used in a variety of dishes. It is heavily aromatic and has a musky taste. You can use ghee just like you would use butter. Make sure to keep ghee at room temperature before using it for baking as hard ghee will not blend well with other ingredients and might cause lumps.

Ghee has a rich aroma that stays for hours. Photo Credit: istock

5. Apple Sauce

Apple sauce is another great substitute for butter. It can be easily used for baking cookies, breads, cakes, etc. Just grab your jar of apple sauce and add it in equal amounts as butter. Mix it well with the other ingredients and make delicious baked goodies. We promise it will give a tasty flavour and creamy texture to the food.





Tip: Add a pinch of salt to the batter to give it a salty taste like butter.