Make More Than 10 Chilli Garlic Parathas In 5 Minutes, Without Kneading A Dough!

Parathas, the chewy flatbreads that are often greased with oil or ghee, are a breakfast staple of North India. They are could be of any shape and kinds. Round paratha, square parathas, or the triangular ones that your mothers would often pack for your school tiffin box. Then, there are many kinds of parathas - sweet or salty, chilli or plain, stuffed or non-stuffed. In other words, you can never stop being creative when it comes to parathas. If you think kneading the dough is a bit much, then guess what, you can do away with this crucial step too. Yes, you heard us! This genius recipe by food vlogger and YouTuber Parul can help you make chilli garlic parathas without the hassle of kneading dough and stuffing it. Did we hear someone say 'life hack'? Well, here's what you would be required to do.





Parathas are a breakfast staple in North India





How To Make Chilli Garlic Paratha Without Kneading A Dough:

1. Take salted butter and to it add red chilli flakes, followed by chopped garlic, green coriander leaves. Mix everything.





2. Take a bowl, add maida and atta. Add equal parts water and make a smooth batter. Make sure it is lump-free.





3. Add some sugar, salt, and the chilli garlic spice-mix you prepared. Mix everything. Let it sit for 5 minutes.





4. Place a non-stick pan on the gas, and on low heat, drop a ladle full of batter on the pan. Spread it using the backside of the ladle until your paratha is medium-thick.





5. Let it cook until the top surface of the paratha begins to dry.





6. Turn over the paratha, and increase the flame from low to low-medium. Let both the sides cook properly. Do not keep the parathas on the pan for too long as it may burn.





7. Keep pressing the edges of the paratha, and you will see the parathas puff up a bit.





8. Grease it with butter or ghee and roast both sides.





Transfer it onto a plate. Serve hot. Making these parathas hardly take any time, you can also make a bunch in advance and store them for a while.





You can find the full recipe with a detailed list of ingredients and storing tips on 'Cook With Parul' YouTube Channel.





Try this hack at home and let us know how you liked it in the comments below.





