Cooking Tip: Watch How To Make Restaurant-Style Spring Roll Wrapper (Recipe Video Inside)

Make spring rolls skin at home with this easy recipe

Highlights If you want to make spring rolls at home, read on.

This recipe shows you how to make spring rolls wrapper.

Surprise you family with homemade spring rolls on a weekend.

After Indian food, Chinese cuisine comes a close second on our favourite foods' list. Noodles are something most of us keep making at home, leaving us craving for other popular Chinese foods like spring rolls that we so excitedly order only in restaurants. But, if you want to try your hands at making spring rolls at home, we are glad to break it to you that it is really not that difficult. The only thing that prevents people from making it at home is spring roll sheet or wrapper. It is not readily available in stores and not everybody knows how to make it from scratch. Once you have the roll sheet in front of you, stuffing it and making spring roll is a lot easier job.











To help you out, Mumbai-based food vlogger Alpa Modi belts out a recipe to make spring rolls wrap easily at home. All you need is basic four ingredients to set out – Maida (All-purpose refined flour), cornflour/corn starch, some salt and oil. That's it!

Make dough with the ingredients and roll out thin rotis and semi-cook them. Although it is quite easy to make, it is a lengthy process. So, it is advisable to make these sheets is advance and refrigerate them for a couple of days before using them to make spring rolls. Prepare stuffing of your choice and make this Chinese delicacy your way!





Watch the easy recipe video below that we found on YouTube channel ‘Something's Cooking With Alpa'. Surprise you family with homemade spring rolls on a weekend and be ready for all the praises that will come your way.





Watch: Spring rolls wrapper recipe video:

