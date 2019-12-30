Cooking Tips: How To Make Chocolate Chips In 10 Minutes (Recipe Video Inside)

There are so many ways to spruce up a simple dessert

Picture a giant scoop of ice-cream. Now picture that scoop slathered with some chocolate sauce, sprinkles, and pops. Slurping, already? Well, we do not blame you. There are so many ways to spruce up a simple dessert and make it more tempting. One of our most ways is to just add a whole lot of choco chips on top. Tiny and chunky, these chips made with dark compound chocolate are a marvelous addition to just about any dessert. Ice creams, cakes, doughnuts, you sprinkle a bunch of choco-chips over anything, and you know you have a winner with you. Guess what, it is very easy to make chocolate chips at home.





Tips To Make Perfect Chocolate Chips

You can easily find compound chocolate in any bakery or chocolaterie. You can even look for it in your local grocery store. Break the chocolate in small pieces. Put all the pieces in a glass bowl. Now boil some water in a pan and place the glass bowl on the top of the pan carefully. Let it melt on medium flame. Mix the chocolate in intervals of ½ minute. Turn off the gas as soon as the chocolate melts. Let the melted chocolate cool down for 3-4 minutes. Place the melted chocolate in a piping bag. If you do not have a piping bag you can also make a DIY piping bag using a milk pack. Cut one end of the piping bag and start ejecting drops of chocolate on a butter paper or foil paper. Refrigerate for 5 minutes and your chocolate chips are ready.

Here's a step-by-step video that can help you make chocolate chips by popular YouTuber Reshu, posted on the YouTube channel ‘Cooking With Reshu'.





