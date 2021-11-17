Eggs are one versatile ingredient that goes well for every meal! If we want to eat eggs for breakfast, then we eat an omelette. If we want to eat it for lunch or dinner, then we make egg curry; and if we want to eat it as a snack, then we have egg 65 or egg fingers. We can enjoy this superfood guilt-free, that is why we have incorporated it in so many delicious ways. Eggs are loaded with proteins that repair our muscles. They are high in Vitamin D and filled with antioxidants. And lastly, they taste delicious! So, if you love eggs as much as we do, then we have a delicious egg snack recipe for you - devilled eggs!





Devilled eggs, also knowns as stuffed eggs or dressed eggs are hard-boiled egg recipes where a boiled egg is cut into halves and then stuffed with a flavourful filling on egg yolk, mayonnaise, mustard sauce, pepper and salt. This dish is often served as an hors d'oeuvre at parties and gets together. This cold snack is so easy to make that it can be ready in minutes!

The egg is filled with a falvourful mixture.

How To Make Deviled Eggs | Easy Deviled Eggs Recipe:







Boil eggs and slice them into halves from the centre. Scoop out the egg yolks and place them in a mixing bowl. Add mayonnaise and mustard sauce to it, mix well. You can use store-bought mayonnaise or you can make fresh mayonnaise at home with this recipe. Season the egg yolks with salt and pepper. Fill the mixture in a piping bag with a nozzle. Carefully pipe in the yolk mixture into the egg whites. The devilled eggs are ready!











Click here for the step-by-step recipe of Devilled Eggs.











Cooking Tip: If you don't have piping bags at home, fret not. You can simply scoop the yolk mixture into the egg white cavity with a spoon.











Sounds easy, right?! You can serve these delicious deviled eggs as a fun party snack or a healthy breakfast. Do tell us in the comments section how you liked this egg recipe.









