If there is one dish that defines comfort in the true sense, it has to be khichdi. This one-pot dish is made with a combination of rice, moong dal, ghee and flavourful spices. Whether you have an upset stomach or simply craving something light yet wholesome, a bowl of khichdi always comes to our rescue! It is power-packed with fibre and protein and keeps you full for a longer period of time. Not only this, it is also super easy to make. Khichdi is traditionally cooked in a pressure cooker as it yields the best results. However, if you do not have access to a pressure cooker, fret not. Here we bring you some easy tips to make delicious khichdi without a pressure cooker.





This khichdi is cooked in a kadhai instead of a pressure cooker. While it may take a little longer to cook, this method allows you to have more control on the level of doneness of the rice and moong dal. Khichdi can be enjoyed at any time of the day, be it for breakfast, lunch or dinner. Top it with a crackling ghee and mustard seeds tadka to relish its taste. So, without further ado, let's learn how to make it.

Khichdi Without Pressure Cooker Recipe: How To Make Khichdi Without Pressure Cooker

First, we need to wash the rice and moong dal thoroughly. (Change the water 3-4 times or until it runs clear.)

Now, put them in a saucepan or kadhai. Add 4 cups of boiling water, ghee, haldi, asafoetida, curry leaves, ajwain, ginger, carrot, peas, bay leaf and salt.

Close the lid of the saucepan and cook over low flame for about 20-30 minutes, stirring it occasionally. (Cook until it becomes soft.)

Top it with a ghee, mustard seed and cumin seed tempering.

Serve hot and enjoy!

Try out these recipes at home and let us know how you liked them in the comments section below.