Cooking Tips: How To Make Restaurant-Style Veg Fried Rice At Home In 10 Minutes!

Make sure you serve your fried rice hot

What do you do with left-over rice? Toss it away; gulp it down, what is your way? One of our most favourite ways is to throw it in a pan and mix it up with a host of veggies and spices. Spicy fried rice is one Indo-Chinese dish we will always be grateful for. Not only does it add a zing of flavour to our meal but it also complements the tempting gravy dish served alongside. Fried rice is perhaps one of the simplest and quickest dishes you can prepare at home. And guess what; it has a mammoth fan-base too! From kids to grown-ups, fried rice is a rage among everyone.





India is the largest producer of rice; we love rice to an extent that we can have it for starters, main course and desserts. The ubiquitous presence of fried rice in our restaurants and eat-out vans is proof that we are not getting over the Indo-Chinese preparation anytime soon. While you can always pick up your phone and order fried rice at home, but there is something about home-made fried rice that is unbeaten. Not only can you be sure of the quality of ingredients used, but you can also customise the ingredients as per your liking. Don't like beans, do not add it to your fried rice; love bell peppers? Add as much you want.

Now, let's get to the recipe of Veg Fried Rice:







Ingredients:











• 1 Tbsp oil





• 1 1/2 tsp ginger-garlic paste





• 1/2 cup spring onion, chopped





• 1/2 cup carrot, chopped





• 1/2 cup cabbage, chopped





• 1/2 capsicum, chopped





• 1 tsp salt





• 1 tbsp soy sauce





• 1 tbsp vinegar





• 1 cup of cooked rice











Recipe: Veg Fried Rice

1. In a pan, heat some oil.





2. Next, add some ginger-garlic paste and sautee; it a bit.





3. Add the veggies, sauté the spring onions, carrots, cabbage and capsicum until they are cooked. Do not overcook them.





4. Now, add salt and soy sauce in the veggie mix and sauté again. Mix it thoroughly.





5. Finally, add cooked rice and give it is a good mix. Let it simmer for a few minutes.

















Serve your fried rice in a bowl. Make sure they are piping hot. You can also add eggs and chicken in the fried rice. Garnish with coriander leaves. Try this recipe at home and let us know how you liked it in the comments section below!









