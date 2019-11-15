Cooking Tips: Turn Leftover Rice Into Chinese-Special Garlic And Egg Fried Rice (Video)

Fried rice recipe: Add garlic and eggs to make a delicious Chinese fried rice dish.

Highlights fried rice is something almost each one of us enjoys eating.

Here's a recipe of delicious garlic and egg fried rice.

Use your leftover rice to make this decadent Chinese speciality.

Often times, we are left with some unconsumed rice after a meal and we just throw it away in the fridge for the next meal. If you don't want to eat the same plain rice again the same day or even the next day, here's a great idea to use your leftover rice. Make Chinese fried rice with it. If typical Indian food is our favourite, Chinese food has to be our second-most favourite; and fried rice is something almost each one of us enjoys eating. Here's a recipe of delicious fried rice with garlic and eggs as the highlights. This garlic and egg fried rice can be had for lunch or dinner or even in the evening when you crave for a light meal.





With just a handful of ingredients, you can turn boring leftover rice into a decadent dish, which is a complete meal in itself. Just toss the rice in sauteed garlic, ginger, spring onions and scrambled eggs, and you'll get a flavourful and fulfilling rice dish. Some soya sauce will add in Chinese essence to it, and red chilli and black pepper powder will level up its spiciness.





The recipe video from NDTV Food's YouTube channel gives step-by-step instructions on how to make this easy garlic and egg fried rice at home. Make this delicacy from leftover rice or prepare it from scratch for your Chinese-themed cookout or dinner get-together. This fried rice is so delicious that you can have it as is, or with some schezwan sauce or garlic chilli sauce to rev up your meal. If you want to lay out an extensive meal, a bowl of manchurian or chilli chicken are great options to go perfectly with this rice dish.

So, next time you crave for Chinese, watch this recipe video of garlic and egg fried rice to make yourself a comforting meal.



