Dark brown, gooey and sweet, date is one popular dry fruit that people love to eat! Also known as khajur, this dry fruit is prepared by heating the date palm fruit to give it its unique and juicy texture. This is often enjoyed as a light snack or added in recipes to make a dish more flavourful. However, our daily cooking doesn't require heavy use of dates. People tend to keep some dates handy at home, in some corner of their fridge, in the off chance that it would be needed in the recipe. If dates are not used for a long time, they tend to dry out and become hard, making them tough to use in recipes! We have found a way to bring these old, hard dates back to life.





Also Read: Celebrity Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar Recommends Dates In Monsoon, Here's Why

How To Refresh Your Old Stale Dates | Revive Your Dates To Make Them Soft And Fresh

The key to giving the old dates, hidden in the corner of your fridge a makeover is very simple. First, boil some water. Next, place the dry dates in a bowl. Pour in just enough boiling water to boil, so that the fruit is completely submerged. Let the dates soak in the hot water for 10 minutes. Once the dates are soaked, strain the fruit and discard the water. You'll have fresh, tender and sweet dates ready to be used in any recipe.

Old dates lose out all the moisture as they dry out, that is why soaking the dates help return the lost moisture of the fruit. The process of soaking softens the flesh and leaves them with the same delicious flavour as fresh dates. By refreshing the dates, you can easily blend the dates into foods or drinks and even enjoy them as a snack again.





Another trick to revive dates is by giving them an extra kick of flavour. All you have to do is soak the dates in fruit juice, brandy, bourbon or rum rather than water!





What did you think about this easy hack? Do tell us in the comments section below!









