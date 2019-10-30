Cooking Tips: Make Restaurant-Style Chinese Shrimp Balls At Home (Recipe Video Inside)

These Chinese shrimp balls are crunchy and flavourful

If you are a fan of seafood, you are going to love this recipe. This Chinese shrimp ball is exactly what you get in restaurants, and famous food vlogger Ananya Banerjee teaches you how to make it at home with minimal effort. No need to step out of home and dole out excessive money to get your fill of seafood. Get the experience of eating restaurant-like food right in the comfort of your home. This dish makes for an excellent appetiser and keeps your tummy full till dinner time. This can be eaten as a main meal also as it is very satisfying. You can serve this dish to your non-vegetarian friends and they are bound to love it.





These shrimp balls are crunchy and flavourful, and perfect for your Chinese-themed get-together or comfort meal at home. This dish gets more brownie points as it is pretty easy to make! Shrimp or prawn is the one of the most sought-after foods in the category of seafood. It is easily available in all parts of the country and can be made into a variety of meals.





Get shrimps and chop them into small pieces. Add egg white, onion and spices like garlic, ginger and green chillies. Pour some sesame oil and soy sauce and make round balls to be fried till they turn golden brown.





Follow this recipe video we found on YouTube channel ‘Chef Ananya Banerjee' to get the detailed list of ingredients and method of preparation.

Watch the recipe video of shrimp balls here –

