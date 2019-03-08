Coriander, Cumin And Fenugreek: Add These Three Spices To Your Diet For Healthy Living

Highlights Indian household kitchens are a treasure trove of ingredients

Indian household kitchens are a treasure trove of ingredients that are replete with health-benefiting properties. A lot of herbs and spices go in making of Indian dishes - not only do they add a flavour to delicacies, but also up their nutritional value to a great extent. When it comes to spices, there are three spices that are loaded with healing and health-benefiting properties - coriander (dhaniya), cumin (jeera) and fenugreek (methi dana).



Coriander seeds are quite versatile and can be used in chutneys, soups, stews, marinades and even curries. The flavour of coriander seeds blends quite well with non-vegetarian delights like fish and smoked meats. According to the book, 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, "Valued in traditional Ayurvedic medicine for its anti-inflammatory properties, modern research shows that coriander has cholesterol-lowering effects. It can stimulate appetite; help increase the secretion of gastric juices, and aid digestion. It is also a diuretic and an antibacterial shown to be effective against salmonella, E.coli, and MRSA. Recent studies suggest that the antioxidants in coriander may also have a role to play in protecting the nervous systems from free radical damage."



Another powerful spice that can do wonders for your health, when added in diet is cumin. A lot of health experts suggest consumption of cumin water early in the morning. This is because cumin is known to fortify the digestive tract and also keeps bloating and constipation at bay. According to Ayurveda Expert, Dr. Ashutosh Gautam, "Cumin water acts as a detox drink that can flush out toxins from the body. Its consumption is also linked with healthy functioning of liver."



Methi dana, on the other hand, is excellent to boost the body's metabolism. "Fenugreek seeds are a good source of mucilaginous (gum-like) fibre that soothes and protects the digestive tract from free radical damage," notes the book 'Healing Foods'. It has a strong and pungent aroma, which can enhance the flavour of any dish it is added to.



All these ingredients when consumed together would give your body the much-needed nutrition. You may prepare a concoction using all these ingredients and consume the same for a body detox.



So, bring these three ingredients to your rescue and boost your health to a significant extent. If you know of more such healing ingredients, let us know in the comments section below.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

