Cumin For Weight Loss: How To Use This Flavourful Spice To Cut Belly Fat

Our love affair with spices knows no bounds. We not only use them to flavour our curries, sides and beverages, but a bunch of them are also used to treat a variety of ailments. One such multi-purpose spice is cumin or jeera. Jeera comes in brown and black variety. It has a woody texture and is slightly pungent in taste. It is traditionally used as a remedy for indigestion, cough, cold and also boosts blood circulation. One of the oldest spices known to mankind, use of cumin has been mentioned in The Bible too. According to Marryam H. Reshii book, 'Flavour of Spice', "There is evidence that cumin was in use in parts of the world over 5,000 years ago." Ayurveda uses cumin to prepare a number of medicinal concoctions called Kadha. Jeera or cumin among other things is also effective in boosting metabolism and promoting weight loss.





Weight Loss: Here's How Cumin May promote Weight Loss

According to the book 'Healing Foods', by DK Publishing House, "Cumin helps fortify digestive tract, relieving nausea, bloating and constipation". Cumin and its active compound thymol is known to stimulate enzymes that facilitate better secretion of digestive juices. A good digestion is key for weight loss. If you are not able to digest things properly, it hinders your body's ability to eliminate waste which takes a toll on your metabolism by making it slow. Some studies have said that cumin water mixed with a bit of lime can help boost metabolism and also improve your lipid profile significantly.

Another interesting facet of cumin is its calorie count. Did you know that a teaspoon of cumin seeds has about 7-8 calories? You can mix a tablespoon of cumin seeds in water and sip through this detox beverage through the day without worrying about calorie overload. Cumin aldehyde, thymol and phosphorus present in cumin serve as good detoxifying agents. Experts have said that opting for a detox diet or including detox foods and drinks to your diet helps eliminate excess toxins from the body, which in the long run may help facilitate sustainable weight loss too.





Cumin for weight loss: An interesting facet of cumin is its low calorie count





According to Ayurveda expert Dr. Ashutosh Gautam, "Jeera water is an excellent beverage you can load up on. It helps flush out toxins from the body and boosts the health of your liver too by promoting secretion of bile."





You can even top your bowl of raita with some cumin for best results or make a light and hearty curry/stew and flavour it with cumin.





