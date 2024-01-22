When I was little, my mother had to find new ways to incorporate peas into my diet. One of her absolute favourites was to prepare a flavorful and succulent Chicken Keema Matar recipe for me. The best part about this dish is that it is made from simple ingredients and does not require much hassle. What's more? The whole house used to get filled with the mouth-watering aroma of this recipe. The spicy masala would mask the rawness of matar while perfectly complementing its sweet taste. Chicken keema matar tastes best with steaming hot ghee phulka or maida paratha. Thinking about it brings back nothing but happy memories of how it became a family tradition. If you are intrigued by this recipe, then read on to learn how to prepare this easy Chicken Keema Matar recipe for your family.





Chicken keema matar is spicy and easy to make.

What Makes the Chicken Keema Matar Recipe Special?

The chicken keema matar recipe is a flavorful combination of meat, spices, and peas. It makes for an excellent lunch recipe for your Sunday afternoons or dinners when you crave something spicy and easy to make. All the ingredients in my chicken keema matar recipe are simple, making the dish a nutritious option as well. The best part about this dish is that it's extremely versatile. You can add other chopped veggies like carrots as well to enhance their nutritional value. If you want to make it spicier, increase the amount of red chilli powder and green chillies. You can even make this chicken keema matar recipe slightly gravy-type by adding a bit of water.

Is It Necessary to Use Chicken in Keema Recipe?

No! You can even add mutton or beef to this keema recipe if you wish. Using chicken in this keema recipe makes it a healthier option than any other meat since it is low in fat and a rich source of lean protein. If you are using any other meat, then the cooking time of the same would vary.

Chicken keema matar tastes best with roti and parantha.

How to Make Chicken Keema Matar at Home: Recipe to Make Chicken Keema Matar at Home

As mentioned above, chicken keema matar is easy to prepare and makes for a comforting dish during these chilly days. It is spicy and flavorful with hints of pea sweetness complementing the dish. To make Chicken Keema Matar, cook onions and tomatoes until they lose their rawness. Then add spices, chicken keema, and peas to the mixture. Cook until the keema changes its colour, and voila! It's done!





Want a step-by-step guide? Read the full recipe here.

Bonus Tip:

Make sure not to overcook the chicken keema so that it's not dry. You can adjust the spice levels of the dish by adding cream to the final dish!





