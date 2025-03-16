Unplanned food stops can sometimes be more fun. My only visit to Jai Bhuvaneshwari Military Hotel at Kirangoor near Srirangapatna (close to Mysuru) was an impromptu stop sparked by heavy traffic on a road trip from Bengaluru to Mysuru. I had heard about this nondescript eatery from some of my friends in Mysuru but did not think I would have time to stop here. I had quite a few spots to visit in Mysuru but glad that I made time to check out the restaurant's popular mutton dishes. The term military hotel has been used for decades in Bengaluru and Mysuru for restaurants that primarily serve non-vegetarian cuisine.





It might be an unassuming restaurant, but it is a local legend of sorts. Jai Bhuvaneshwari has a loyal legion of fans that also includes Kannada movie stars who have probably made planned stops at this military hotel. The Mandya-Mysuru region is well known for its meaty dishes, and this eatery has a long list of mutton dishes, including mutton chops, brain fry, and the delicious mutton curry. Some of these dishes taste best with ragi mudde (finger millet balls). If there is one reason I would go back to Jai Bhuvaneshwari, it is the keema curry.





Beegara oota is a wedding tradition in Karnataka where the groom's family hosts a non-vegetarian lunch or dinner for friends and family. Think of it as a celebration of two families coming together. Mutton dishes are staples at this big fat wedding lunch. I have tried this and mutton ball curry (kaima or keema unde saaru) at restaurants and homes. Many establishments in and around Mysore and Mandya use meat from the region's famous Bannur sheep. It is one of the most prized meats in Karnataka; Bannur sheep are known for their tender, juicy, and flavourful meat. The breed has existed for over 500 years and has been selectively bred by local farmers to suit the region's environmental conditions.





The keema curry is a relatively simple dish, especially if you can source the right mutton (even if it is not from Bannur). This dish works equally well with rice, poori, chapati or ragi mudde. You can also try it for Sunday breakfast with idli or dosa.

Keema Curry

Ingredients

500 grams keema (minced mutton)

1 bay leaf

2 cloves

1-inch cinnamon stick

1 cardamom

1 star anise

1 tbsp fennel seeds

1 tbsp ginger (finely chopped)

1 tbsp garlic (finely chopped)

1 green chilli (finely chopped)

2 onions (finely chopped)

2 tomatoes (finely chopped)

1 tbsp red chilli powder

1 tbsp garam masala powder

1/2 tbsp turmeric powder

2 tbsp coriander powder

1 tbsp black pepper powder

1/4 cup coriander leaves (finely chopped)

2 tbsp cooking oil

Salt to taste

Method

Wash the minced meat. It is best to wash it twice with a little turmeric and keep aside. Heat oil on medium flame (use a pressure pan or cooker). Add in all the whole spices and wait for them to sizzle. Add the ginger, garlic, and green chilli to the spice mix. Add the onions and cook until transparent. Wait until the onions are well cooked before you add the tomatoes. Cook until the tomatoes turn mushy. Add all the spice powders and then add the mutton keema. Stir well before adding two cups of water and salt to taste. Mix well and pressure cook for two whistles (or longer if you want it done well) and turn off the flame. Allow the pressure to release naturally, then open the cooker. Garnish with chopped coriander. You can also add a teaspoon of gingelly (sesame) oil for the perfect finish. Serve hot keema curry with steamed rice, dosa or poori.