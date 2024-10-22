When it comes to weight loss, many people believe that indulging in desserts is a big no-no. However, with the right ingredients and recipes, you can enjoy cake even while shedding those extra pounds. One such delightful treat is the Ragi Cake, a nutritious and delicious option that can satisfy your sweet tooth without compromising your health goals. The recipe for weight-loss-friendly cake was shared by dietitian Natasha Mohan on her Instagram handle. The cake does look very tempting.





Also Read: 6 Ragi Recipes Perfect For Weight Loss

Can you eat cake during weight loss?

The common perception is that cake is a forbidden food during weight loss. However, this doesn't have to be the case all the time. The key is to choose the right ingredients and portion sizes. By substituting traditional high-calorie components with healthier alternatives, you can create a weight-loss-friendly cake that not only tastes great but also provides nutritional benefits. Ragi cake, made with nutritious ragi flour, can be a guilt-free indulgence that fits into a healthy weight loss plan.

Why is ragi good for weight loss?

Ragi, also known as finger millet, is a nutrient-dense grain that offers several benefits for weight loss:

Rich in fibre: Ragi is high in fibre, which helps you feel full and satisfied, reducing cravings and overeating.

Low in calories: Ragi is a low-calorie grain, making it a great option for those watching their weight.

High in protein: Protein helps build and repair tissues, keeps you feeling full, and can boost metabolism.

Rich in micronutrients: Ragi is a good source of essential vitamins and minerals, including iron, calcium, and magnesium.

Ragi flour is good for health.

How to make ragi cake for weight loss I Ragi cake recipe:

Ingredients:





2 bananas

1/2 cup curd

2 tsp chocolate powder

2 tsp jaggery powder

2 tsp oil

1 cup ragi flour

1 cup wheat flour

1/2 tsp baking soda

1 tsp baking powder

A pinch of salt

Crushed almonds and pistachios (for garnishing)





Method:

In a bowl, combine the bananas, curd, chocolate powder, jaggery powder, oil, and milk. Blend well until smooth. Sift the ragi flour, wheat flour, baking soda, baking powder, and salt into a separate bowl. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and mix well until combined. Pour the batter into a butter paper-lined cake tin. Garnish with crushed almonds and pistachios. Bake in a preheated oven at 180 degrees C for 30-35 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the centre comes out clean. Let the cake cool completely before slicing and serving.

Also Read: Oreo Mug Cake Recipe: How To Make This Chocolatey Dessert In 10 Mins





Watch the complete video here:







Enjoy this cake as part of a balanced diet and regular exercise routine. Remember, moderation is key.





