If we list down our favourite Chinese dishes, manchurian sits proudly next to chowmein. In fact, both of them combined makes for the perfect treat that we all love. Manchurian is usually made with a mix of veggies like cabbage and capsicum, rolled into a fried dumpling. The spongy manchurian balls dunked in a pool of tangy and spicy gravy complemented noodles or fried rice perfectly. But the fact that it is fried puts a pall on the joy of eating it for health-conscious people. If you are one of those, you've come to the right place to continue enjoying manchurian without an iota of guilt.





This manchurian made with fool gobhi (cauliflower) is not fried but tastes just as great. Gobhi manchurian can be made easily, skipping the frying part. With the same flavours of the gravy but with the added crunch of stir-fried gobhi, this manchurian may taste a whole lot better, especially when health is on your mind. Shared by dietitian Natasha Mohan on her Instagram channel 'dt.natashamohan', this recipe can be your ideal weekend meal without deviating from your diet. Enough said, let's see how to make it.





No-Fry Veg Manchurian Recipe I How To Make Healthy Gobhi Manchurian:

Start by cutting and boiling whole gobhi florets. Then season with salt, chilli powder and garam masala. Add some oats powder to give it some depth, and a splash of water to mix everything well. Then saute the gobhi in a pan with some oil. Keep aside.





Time to make the gravy. Saute onion and capsicum bulbs with garlic and chopped green chillies. Add sauces like soy sauce and tomato ketchup, and slurry made with oats flour (not corn flour). Toss in the sauteed gobhi, mix well, and your veg gobhi manchurian is ready.





This gobhi manchurian will go well with noodles, fried rice and even plain steamed rice. Try this recipe this weekend and enjoy a nice Chinese meal, guilt-free.

