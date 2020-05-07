Craving Easy, Home-Made Dessert? Try This Luscious Apple Rabdi

In the time of lockdown, where we are trying to restrict our movement outside, it is hard to step out and eat at your favourite dessert places. A picture of cake and jalebi on Instagram is enough to trigger craving, but there's nothing much you can do about it - unless you decide to stop sulking about the situation and try to work your magic in kitchen. While we agree that it is difficult to imitate the restaurant-like goodness in your home-made delicacies, but there are so many things you can control at home; for instance, the ingredients, both in terms of quantity and quality. Do not like overwhelming amount of dry fruits in your dessert, rule them out. Want to use healthier low-fat milk instead of full-cream milk for your dishes, go ahead.





Let us not for a moment undermine the power of desserts; they can uplift just about any dull moment or day by their sheer presence. This apple rabdi recipe is one such special dessert, you can prepare easily at home that too with bare minimum ingredients- and the results are most likely to be all things decadent and rich.





This apple rabdi recipe is one such special dessert, you can prepare easily at home

Sweet, creamy, luscious and nutty - this apple rabdi is fabulous recipe that could be both a festive dessert and comfort treat. If you are a fan of crunchy and delectable apples, you would love this creamy dessert. Grated apples are cooked in reduced milk and sugar. It is then laced with cardamom powder, almond and pistachios. In the end it is topped with a thinly cut slice of apples.





Mostly rabdi is enjoyed with hot jalebis, here it is apples. This fragrant dessert is sure to be a hit among both kids and adults, alike. The star ingredient of the dish are apples, but the other ingredients used in the dessert also get to shine and make the mark. To cut the long story short. This rabdi is a perfect confluence of right flavour and texture. Make sure when you are boiling and reducing the milk, you keep stirring it to avoid formation of malai.





Here is a step-by-step recipe of apple rabdi :





Try this at home and let us know how you liked it in the comments below. We would also love to hear about everything that you have been cooking these days. So feel free to write to us!









