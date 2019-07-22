Give Your Kheer A Fruity Twist With This Pineapple Coconut Dessert

Pineapple kheer recipe

Highlights We have a recipe of a kheer dessert with a fruity twist

This kheer is made with pineapple, shredded coconut and coconut milk

Try this easy recipe at home for a delightful sweet treat

We may love the occasional bites of doughnuts or crepes but our heart gets its fill only with our age-old Indian desserts. Halwa, kheer, gulab jamun, barfi - with such a long list of sweet treats prepared in Indian-style available, we really don't need to look any further. Of course, any kind of change is welcome when it comes to food. For those discerning eaters who won't settle for anything but the best, we have a recipe of a kheer dessert with a fruity twist. Kheer has been traditionally made with white rice, milk, sugar and some dry fruits. This unique kheer is made with pineapple, shredded coconut and coconut milk instead. It is sweetened as usual with sugar and garnished with pistachios.





(Also Read: 10 Best Pineapple Recipes)





Pineapple has a sweet and tart flavour





Pineapple chunks are caramelised and used in this recipe. The fruit offers a distinct sweet and tart flavour, which makes it one of the most common fruits used for making desserts. The pale yellow fruit is also recognised for imparting a number of health benefits. Its anti-inflammatory properties help in keeping the digestive system healthy, aid in weight loss and subsides body pain. The fruit's refreshing effect on the palate is something that just cannot be ignored.

The recipe of pineapple coconut kheer has been shared by food vlogger Manjula Jain in a video posted on her YouTube channel, 'Manjula's Kitchen'.







Pineapple Coconut Kheer Recipe Video

(Also Read: Pineapple Halwa Recipe)













