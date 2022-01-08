Winters are all about comfort food that warms the stomach and the heart. As the temperatures dip, it can also seem incredibly difficult to get out of your cozy blanket and spend hours in the kitchen. On such chilly winter evenings, you can trust one-pot recipes to provide you with a wholesome meal that is tasty and a whole lot of fun. We have a few recipes lined up for you to choose from, on a busy day. Take a look at the five one-pot meals you can prepare at home for your family for dinner or lunch.





Here are 5 one-pot meals for winters for you to choose from





1) Palak dal khichdi





When one talks about winter comfort food, khichdi is possibly the first dish that comes to mind. It's a simple one-pot meal that carries a bunch of nutrients with good taste. This palak dal khichdi has the goodness of spinach and the comfort of lentils. Add spices as per your taste.

Khichdi is a beloved comfort meal for all seasons

2) Allahabad Ki Tehri (vegetable pulao)

If you are someone who loves to devour desi food, this one-pot meal is for you. Allahabad Ki Tehri gives an aromatic and nutritious boost to your regular vegetable pulao. Make this today and serve hot with some ghee on top.





3) Masala Macaroni





Winter days call for something delicious, cheesy and of course, a dish that can be prepared in a short period of time. For masala macaroni, all you need to do is boil some macaroni and give it a twist with vegetables and Indian spices.





4) One-Pot Chicken Biryani





Biryani is one classic dish that works on any given day. If you love biryani, this one-pot recipe is all that you need. You can also replace chicken with paneer.





5) Chicken Paella





If chicken dishes are your comfort food, this recipe is for you. Chicken Paella is a one-pot meal that you can cook with the ingredients easily available at home. Prepare this and treat your loved ones to a drool-worthy dish.

Paella is an easy one-pot meal you must try in winters

With this list in hand, we hope you have a great time in the kitchen.