Indian-Style Masala Macaroni Can Make For An Ideal Quarantine Meal During The Lockdown Period

Macaroni Recipe: This masala macaroni is very easy to make at home.

Mac and cheese is a comfort food for many. The creamy, luscious pasta-like dish can be made in minutes with macaroni that every household has in plenty for breakfast or 'anytime hunger' snack. Plain macaroni steeped in scads of cheese is something that most of us love. But, if your palate craves for 'desi flavours at times, you can turn regular macaroni into masala macaroni infused with typical Indian flavours. This recipe of Indian-style masala macaroni is just what you need to satisfy your 'desi' cravings.





Food vlogger Reshu shared a recipe video of masala macaroni that you can make for any meal of the day. A string of Indian spices and veggies are included in the recipe. Boil macaroni in water like you normally do, strain it and keep aside. Make onion-tomato mixture with ginger-garlic paste and green chillies. Add the common Indian spices given in the recipe and add capsicum. Once the capsicum is cooked, add macaroni, mix well, garnish with coriander leaves and serve.





Indian masala macaroni is very easy to make at home. It can make for a great dish to cook during the ongoing lockdown as macaroni can be stored for a long time without it going bad. You can pair this unique macaroni dish with butter bread toast and you are ready with a complete meal for yourself and your family. You can also boil a large batch of macaroni once and store in freezer for future use.

Watch recipe video of masala macaroni here -

