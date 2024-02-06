The quintessential terms 'dieting' and 'cheat days' go hand-in-hand. Whenever we try following a particular regime, we keep eating at least one day a week to our heart's content. In fact, for foodies like us who are on a diet, cheat days work as motivation to keep going. Can you relate to it? We bet you can. Now, what if we say you can indulge while staying clean? Sounds surprising? Fret not, we have just the perfect recipe for you. Nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary took to Instagram to share a pizza recipe that's healthy and loaded with protein and fibre. Let's take you through.





Also Read: Chana And Dal Sprouts Chaat - A Tasty Way To Add Proteins To Your Weight Loss Diet

Why Are Traditional Pizzas Unhealthy?

A quintessential pizza is made with refined flour and topped with sauces, veggies, meat, and loads of cheese. While veggies and meat add some amount of protein to the dish, the maida base adds a good amount of carbs and saturated fat to the dish. The salt and sugar-loaded pizza sauce and cheese too have some roles to play. All these factors come together to make pizza an "unhealthy meal," reads an article by Dr. Blake Shusterman on his website 'The Cooking Doc'.

So, all you need to do is modify the pizza base, double the veggies, and lessen the cheese to make your pizza a healthy one, the doctor adds.

Protein-Rich Pizza Recipe | Healthy Pizza Recipe By Nutritionist Rashi Chowdhury:

"I love eating clean versions of day-to-day junk we eat, and this high-protein pizza is just so delicious," the nutritionist explains.





To start with, prepare a base by mixing salt, pepper, egg, and some cheddar cheese in minced chicken. Then flatten the base and bake for some time to get the perfect pizza base. Next, top the base with vegetables, some cheese, and homemade sauce, and bake for some time to get the perfect chicken pizza that's healthy as well. Rashi Chowdhury explains that there's not more than 100 grams of protein in the crust. You read that right! The recipe is that simple.





So, what are you waiting for? Try the dish at home and let us know how you liked it.

Watch the detailed recipe video of the protein-packed pizza recipe below:

Also Read: Crack The Code To Healthy Maggi: Try This Nutritionist-Approved Instant Noodle Recipe