All set for your weight loss journey? We hope you know that effective weight loss can be achieved only through a balanced combination of a healthy diet and a regular workout regime. The first thing to consider while planning your diet is protein. This macronutrient is known to propel weight loss by keeping the stomach feeling full for longer and preventing overeating. Protein also energises the body and keeps bones and muscles strong to make your body face the rigorous exercise routine you may be following. Including high-protein foods in your diet is the first to embark on a weight loss-friendly diet and we have the perfect recipe to pin to the top of your menu.





Also Read: 6 Cooling Foods That You Should Include In Your Weight Loss Diet





This is not another boring salad or soup but a lip-smacking chaat that will make your taste buds happy while letting your body shed extra kilos. Are you surprised and excited at the same time? You must be wondering...

...Is Chaat Good For Weight Loss?

It all depends on how you make it. If you keep all the masalas and zing of lime juice, include lots of protein-rich foods and do away with fried ingredients, you can very well have your healthy chaat on your weight loss diet. Legumes and lentils are excellent choices for chaat as they are rich in proteins but if they are sprouted, you get more nutrition from them.

What is the best combination of sprouts?

You can mix sprouted white chickpeas or black chickpeas with sprouted dal to create a stellar combination. Even rajma makes for a great contender for sprouts chaat. Our recipe for sprouts chaat is a tempting amalgamation of sprouted kala chana and sprouted moong dal. They add the right crunch and nutrition to your chaat. To make it more exciting, boiled rajma and more protein-rich foods are added for a variety of flavours and textures.





Also Read: Start Your Morning Right With These 6 High-Protein Breakfast Ideas

How To Make Tasty Sprouts? Chana And Dal Sprouts Chaat Recipe For Weight Loss:

Prepare in advance by sprouting kala chana and moong dal. Also, boil rajma and soybean. To make the chaat, combine them with chopped onions, tomatoes and also paneer. Paneer is another protein-rich food that will also render its creaminess to the chaat. Mix everything well and flavour the chaat with lime juice and spices.





Click here for the step-by-step recipe for chana and dal sprouts chaat.





Enjoy the delicious chaat on your weight loss diet and we are sure you'll want to have it again and again.