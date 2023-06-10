What comes to mind when we say Maharashtrian food? Let us guess: the answer would most probably be vada pav, misal pav, thalipeeth, or puran poli. Right? There's no doubt about the fact that these dishes enjoy a huge fan following, but the truth is, Maharashtrian cuisine has much more to offer. Being in close proximity to the coast, the state also offers a wide range of seafood delicacies that often go unnoticed in the limelight that other famous snacks enjoy. But don't you think we should explore and dive deeper into the culinary offerings of Maharashtra? So, if you're a seafood lover and are craving something different, we have something exciting for you. Today, we bring you a lip-smacking Maharashtrian-style prawn dish that'll become your new favourite: prawn koliwada.

About Prawn Koliwada And Its Origin:

Prawn Koliwada is a crispy, deep-fried appetiser that is known for its spicy taste. It is crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside. The dish gets its name from the place where it originated, i.e., Koliwada in Mumbai, a small fisherman's colony near Sion. While this dish is considered Maharashtrian, it is believed that it was created by a North Indian who shifted to Maharashtra after the Indo-Pak partition from the Punjab region that is now in Pakistan. Interesting right?

What To Serve With Maharashtrian Prawn Koliwada?

To relish the taste of this lip-smacking appetiser, we suggest you pair it with some pudina chutney or schezwan sauce. You can even drizzle some lemon juice over them and serve them with onions. Serve this yummy snack for your next dinner party, and we are sure your guests will absolutely love it.

How To Make Maharashtrian-Style Prawn Koliwada | Easy Prawn Koliwada Recipe

To make this dish, first, we need to wash and devein the prawns. Pat them dry and then marinate with ginger-garlic paste, 1/2 tsp red chilli powder, coriander powder, 1 tsp lemon juice, and salt. Set it aside for 20-25 minutes.





Now, squeeze out all the excess moisture from the prawns and add maida, besan, yoghurt, oil, and the remaining lemon juice and red chilli powder. Mix well and coat the prawns nicely with all the masalas.





Heat oil in a kadhai set on a low-medium flame and start adding the marinated prawns to it in batches. Deep-fry them until they turn golden brown in colour. Once done, transfer to a plate lined with tissue paper to remove excess oil. Sprinkle some chaat masala on top and enjoy!





The next time you want to relish prawns, opt for this recipe!

