Prawns are a crowd-favourite seafood wherever you go. From biryanis to curries, prawns never fail to impress us. Prawns are not just delicious, they are also highly nutritious and are a great source of high-quality protein and minerals like Calcium, Phosphorus, Vitamin A and Vitamin E. Moreover, they are considered low in calories and are made up of healthy cholesterol. Naturally, the southern part of India has blessed us with a number of delicious prawn recipes that we can easily make at home - from Mangalorean prawn curry to Andhra style prawn fry, the tangy and sweet flavours of South-Indian cuisine shine throughout these recipes. Want to include a yummy prawn curry in your meals? Choose from the variety given below.





Here Are 7 South Indian Prawn Curry Recipes You Should Definitely Try:

1. Prawn Pollichathu:

A Malabar-style curry, made with the strong flavours of curry leaves, mustard seeds, fenugreek seeds in a creamy coconut milk gravy, serve hot with rice or paratha. Click here for the full recipe.

Try this rich and flavourful prawn curry today

2. Konju Varutharaccha Curry (Kerala Prawn Curry):

Made in coconut oil, with grated coconuts and coconut milk, this rich curry is sure to put a spell on your taste buds with the aromatic spices and flavours. Pair this tangy and savoury curry with appams or rice and enjoy. Click here for the full recipe.

3. Andhra Prawn Fry (Royallu Iguru) :

A delicious blend of coconut, tamarind and curry leaves, this luscious gravy is sure to be a hit amongst all. The recipe is easy and requires less than 30 mins to prepare, make this your go-to prawn curry, read the recipe here.

A quick and easy go-to prawn curry

4. Prawns pepper fry :

A versatile and quick prawn appetiser, this finger food is sure to make you fall in love. Use chopped curry leaves, onions and capsicum or spring onions to give it a twist you like, finish off with the heat of black pepper powder and the tangy lemon juice, serve hot and devour. Make this today, with the easy recipe here.

5. Mangalorean Prawn curry :

The tantalizing flavours of this curry are sure to leave you in a spell, with such an easy and quick recipe you can't help but wish that you had found this dish earlier. You can cook this classic prawn curry with very few ingredients and within a matter of minutes, don't miss this, read the recipe here.

Rich and creamy, this Mangalore style prawn curry is not to be missed

6. Malabari Prawn Curry :

Loaded on the rich and edgy flavours of the South-Indian cuisines, this prawn curry is the best you can get. With red chillies, tomatoes, tamarind and coconut milk, this curry is just the spicy, tangy and flavourful accompaniment you need with a plate of fluffy rice. Read the recipe here.

7. Year Sukha :

The perfect dish to liven up any of your boring meals, the rich aroma of star anise and the heat of capsicums, all balanced up with the freshness of the curry leaves, this delicacy is not be missed. This hot and spicy prawn recipe will leave you drooling for more with every bite. Read the recipe here.

Make this flavourful prawn recipe for those plain boring meals

These are some of the most tantalising and flavourful prawn recipes from down south. Which one would you like to try first, let us know in the comments below.