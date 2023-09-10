When it comes to indulging in a satisfying snack that's both crispy and flavourful, nothing quite compares to the delight of crispy aloo bhajjiya. These golden, deep-fried fritters, made with grated potatoes, are a beloved street food in India. Aloo pakoda is an all-time favourite snack, but if you want something crispier, aloo bhajjiyas serve the purpose perfectly. Difference? They are made with grated potatoes instead of sliced potatoes, resulting in a mouthfeel of golden crust strips held together tightly with flours that lend flavours and their own crunchiness.

The Beauty Of Aloo Bhajjiya:

Whether you're craving a comforting treat on a rainy day or a flavorful snack to accompany your tea, aloo bhajjiya never disappoints. The potatoes turn into a delicious tangle of crispy goodness, perfectly seasoned with spices. Grated potato aloo bhajjiya offers not just a delightful crunch but also a burst of flavours with every bite. It's a snack that's perfect for sharing with friends and family, enjoyed during monsoon evenings, or relished during festivals.

How To Make Crispy Aloo Bhajjiya I Easy Aloo Bhajjiya Recipe

Before we dive into the recipe, let's gather our ingredients:





Potatoes: You'll need 3-4 medium-sized potatoes. Go for the starchy variety for the best results.





Besan (Gram Flour): This is the magic ingredient that gives the fritters their crispy coating.





Rice Flour: For that extra crunch.





Spices: You'll need red chilli powder, turmeric, ajwain (carom seeds), asafoetida (hing), and salt to season your bhajjiya.





Water: For making the batter.





Oil: For deep frying.





Now that we have our ingredients ready, let's see how to make them.





Click here for the step-by-step recipe for aloo bhajjiya.





The process for making aloo bhajjiya is quite simple. The recipe will come in handy for days when you are short of time but your craving for something fried won't wait to be satisfied. To make the bhajjiyas, grate the potatoes well and mix them in a batter of besan and rice flour seasoned with common spices. Make sure to keep the batter thick so that the batter sticks to the potatoes. Heat oil in a deep frying pan or kadai over medium-high heat. To check if the oil is hot enough for frying, drop a small amount of batter into the oil. If it sizzles and rises to the surface, the oil is ready.





Carefully drop spoonfuls of the grated potato mixture into the hot oil. You can use a spoon or your hands for this step. Just be cautious to avoid overcrowding the pan, as it can affect the crispiness.





Fry the bhajjiyas until they turn a beautiful golden brown and become delightfully crispy. This usually takes about 3-4 minutes per batch. Remember to flip them occasionally to ensure even frying.





Your crispy aloo bhajjiyas are now ready to be savoured. Serve them piping hot with your favourite chutney - mint chutney, tamarind chutney, or tomato ketchup all work wonderfully.