A rainy evening calls for a hot cup of chai. And your chai session remains incomplete without something fried and decadent to munch on. In India, you will find an array of fried foods to enjoy with your evening tea. But what remains an all-time favourite is a plate of crunchy pakodas. Also called 'chop', 'bhajji', and 'bhajiya' in different parts of the country, this delicacy wins hearts with its uncomplicated mix of flavours. From onion pakoda and gobi pakoda to chicken pakoda, there's no dearth of options to choose from. Today, we will talk about the classic aloo pakoda. Boiled potato, mixed with spices, dipped in besan batter, and fried to perfection, the snack is all things soulful.

To elevate the experience this weekend, we thought of sharing the classic aloo pakoda recipe in three different variations. Each of these recipes is unique to a specific region of India and is a popular choice among the locals. Let's get started.

How To Make The Classic Aloo Pakoda | 3 Ways Aloo Pakoda Recipe:

Photo Credit: iStock

Recipe 1: Aloo Ki Pakori

This classic dish includes bite-sized aloo, mixed in a batter made with kuttu ka atta, salt, and chilli powder, and then fried to perfection. You can also have it during your vrat by replacing regular salt with rock salt (or sendha namak). Pair it with green chutney to amp up its flavours. Click here for the recipe.

Recipe 2: Laccha Aloo Pakora

If you love your pakoda really crispy, then this is the ideal recipe to try. Here, we shred the potatoes, mix them with sooji (for added crunch), onion, green chillies, cumin, and a few other ingredients, and fry them until crispy. Serve it hot to enjoy the best. Click here for the detailed recipe.

Recipe 3: Aloo'r Chop

This Bengali version of aloo pakora is undeniably delicious. Photo Credit: iStock

This Bengali-style aloo pakoda looks and tastes much different from the ones available across the country. It is basically a spicy mix of mashed aloo, dipped in besan batter, and double-fried to get that brown colour. It has a somewhat crispy outer cover and is soft and flavorful from within. You can have it as-is or pair it with jhalmuri for a perfect Bengali snack. Remember, it tastes best without any ketchup or chutney on the side. Click here for the detailed recipe.





What are you waiting for? Cook up a storm in your kitchen with some humble pieces of potatoes and mark the weekend on an indulgent note!

