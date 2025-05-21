I am married to a serious foodie, so meal times in my house are never dull. My husband has a palate sharp enough to rival food critics and a knack for discovering viral recipes that he slyly sends my way-always with the hope that I'll recreate them. A recent gem he sent me? A no-knead, crispy, cheesy anda paratha recipe from the Instagram page cookingwithbenazir. And let me tell you - this one's a game-changer. What got me hooked was the simplicity. No kneading, no rolling, no mess-just whisk, pour, and cook.





The batter-based method makes it feel more like making pancakes than parathas, and the result is a crispy, cheesy delight that's loaded with flavour and double the protein.





How To Make Crispy Egg Cheese Parantha I Cheesy Anda Parantha Recipe:

Most of us associate parathas with elbow grease- the kneading, rolling, stuffing, and flipping can be a workout in itself. But this version throws all that out the window. You just make a thick, pourable batter using flour, milk, eggs, and a handful of chopped veggies. Once whisked well and rested for 10 minutes, the batter transforms into a smooth, pour-and-spread mix ready for the pan.





Cooking it is a breeze too. Pour the batter into a heated pan and spread it evenly like a dosa or chilla. As it starts to set, you flip it, then crack a fresh egg right on top, season, and give it a quick whisk directly on the paratha. It cooks into the surface, adding flavour and protein without any extra fuss.





And then comes the best part - the cheese layer. Once both sides are cooked to a golden crisp, you top it with slices of cheese, mozzarella, chilli flakes, oregano, and some fresh coriander. Cover it for a minute and let that gooey, stretchy cheese work its magic. The melted cheese combined with the crisp edges of the paratha creates that ideal bite- crunchy, soft, spicy, and cheesy all at once.





It's indulgent, yes. But also satisfying and surprisingly easy to whip up, even on a sleepy morning. The recipe makes about five to six parathas, so it's perfect for sharing... or not!





Why You Should Try This Anda Parantha Recipe

Aside from the fact that it's delicious, this anda paratha is ideal for people who don't have the time, energy, or motivation to knead dough before breakfast. It's a great way to use up pantry staples, and it's customisable- add some cooked chicken, mushrooms, or even a dollop of green chutney for extra zing.





So the next time you're craving something comforting, but without the mess, try this shortcut paratha. I enjoyed making it just as much as I enjoyed eating it, and my husband? Let's just say his foodie instincts were spot on again.





Celebrating today with double protein anda paratha, and zero effort.