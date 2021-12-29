Pasanda posits itself as a royal Mughlai fare, usually made for special occasions. Pasanda is traditionally made with lamb or goat pieces, which are flattened to make slices. The slices are marinated and fried, and cooked in a gravy of tomatoes, yogurt and cream. Mutton pasanda is often served in north Indian households wanting to put up an indulgent fare. You'll also find this dish in authentic Mughalai restaurants. Nowadays, chicken pasanda is also quite popular; the difference is just in the meat; the cooking process, the gravy and the spice flavours - all remain the same. Adding to the variety of pasanda, here is a recipe for a pasanda snack made with chicken.



Karare murgh ke pasande - the name makes it amply clear that this is a crispy chicken snack brimming with the flavours of the pasanda. Tender chicken breasts are flattened and pan-fried with a thick coating of a variety of masalas covered with the outermost layer of roasted suji. Suji gives the chicken a delectable crunch. Another thing that stands out in this dish is the green paste in which the chicken is marinated. The paste bursts out a font of flavours from coconut vinegar, grated coconut, mint leaves, coriander leaves, and a range of whole spices.





Chicken pasanda is made with marinated chicken breasts.





Karare Murgh Ke Pasande Recipe I How To Make Karare Murgh Ke Pasande:



First, the special green paste is made by roasting grated coconut, mint, coriander, cinnamon, peppercorns, coriander seeds, garlic, green chillies and more spices. Then pound the roasted spices in a mortar and pestle along with coconut vinegar, some water and sugar to make a paste. Then smash the chicken breast to flatten it. Marinate with the paste, and then coat with suji before pan-frying it.





Here is the step-by-step recipe of karare murgh ke pasande.



Since the chicken is not deep-fried, it is also a healthier option for snacking. This recipe is great to serve to guests on special occasions. Enjoy!



