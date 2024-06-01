While eating dinner with your partner can be fun even in a drive-thru of a fast food chain, when you are in Goa, you cannot just go anywhere to hang out. Goa houses some of the most gorgeous restaurants and cosy cafes that are perfect for a romantic date night with your partner. Together, you can watch the sunset and hear the waves crashing on a gorgeous beach while indulging in a scrumptious meal with some delightful drinks. Want to make it happen? Check out our list of dreamy dining places for the perfect date night.

Here Are Romantic Restaurants And Cafes For Date Night In North Goa, South Goa And Panjim:

North Goa

1. Tuscany Gardens

An Italian restaurant with an air of romance! Tuscany Gardens is an Italian restaurant serving simple delicious food in their romantic outdoor garden. The place is beautifully lit in the evening with fairy lights and soul-stirring music filled in the air. The menu covers delicious salads, pizzas, pasta, mains and desserts. For a dreamy dinner vibe, this place is a must-try!

Where: H, Between Kingfisher Villa and Taj Vivanta, 75H1, Fort Aguada Rd, Candolim, Goa

When: 12-4pm, 7-11pm (Tuesday closed)

2. Cafe Cotinga

Cafe Cotinha is a gorgeous garden cafe, with larger-than-life cages lit with fairy lights in the evening, inside which you can sit with your partner for a romantic dining experience. They serve European, Asian and Indian food, and their desserts are a must-try. The ambience is calm and the food quality is excellent, making it the perfect spot for a romantic and intimate dining experience.

Where:1286, Kumar Vaddo, opposite Saint Michael's Church Road, Bouta Waddo, Anjuna, Goa

When: 8am-4am

3. The Lazy Goose

Located along the pristine backwaters of North Goa, The Lazy Goose is popular for their seafood, grill house and bar. The place serves Goan cuisine, seafood dishes and Continental staples in a nautical-themed riverside space. Whether you want to enjoy a leisurely meal by the river or a lively night out, you will have an enjoyable experience with your partner.

Where: Below the Nerul Candolim bridge, Nerul River, Goa

When: 12pm-12am

4. A Reverie, Calangute

For a romantic and gastronomical delight, A Reverie is the perfect spot for your date night. A fine-dining restaurant, A Reverie serves food that is gorgeously plated and tastes fantastic. The place serves continental fare and ample spirits in a partially open-air set-up with chic furnishings and a posh ambience. Make sure you reserve your table in advance.

Where: Holiday Street, Gauravaddo, Calangute, Goa

When: 7-11pm (Tuesday closed)

South Goa

1. The Southern Deck - Beach Bar & Bistro

The Southern Deck stands on the beautiful Benaulim Beach in a dreamy landscape with a breathtaking sea view. It is one of the most popular beach bars in South Goa. At The Southern Deck, enjoy global cuisine and cocktails in a rustic beachfront hangout with a laid-back vibe. They also have live music on Fridays and Saturdays with a groovy dancefloor.

Where: Benaulim Beach, Goa

2. Goodfellas Italian Restaurant

If you and your partner love eating pizzas together, Goodfellas Italian Restaurant can be your perfect date night spot. The wood-fired pizzas here are delicious. The place has a quiet and relaxing ambience. Apart from pizzas, you can also enjoy their delicious burgers and pasta, especially their delicious in-house ravioli.

Where: Benaulim Beach Rd, near Kadar supermarket, Vasvaddo, Benaulim, Goa

When: 7-11:30pm

3. Cabo Serai

Offering a view of the Cabo De Rama beach, the restaurant is a part of the eco-conscious resort - Cabo Serai - situated on a hill in South Goa, perfect for a dreamy and delicious Goan escape. The place is gorgeous for a romantic dinner with that Arabian Sea view where you can watch the sunset with your partner. The food menu includes delicious curries, refreshing summer salads, flavourful spaghetti and an exciting range of drinks. Selected fruits, vegetables and herbs are sourced from their organic garden. A wellness-focused menu is also available and based on Sattvic philosophy.

Where: Cabo Serai, Cabo De Rama Beach, Goa

When: 12-11pm

4. Serena by the Sea

Along with multi-cuisine food with a great view on of the Agonda beach, Serena by the Sea restaurant is popular for organising several dancing nights where you can shake a leg with your partner. Here you can go on a Salsa Date night where you get a lesson first with your partner, followed by dinner by the beach. Check-in for such dancing nights while making your reservations for an incredible experience.

Where: Church, at Oxygen Agonda, 50 metres left of Agonda Church, Agonda Beach, Goa

When: 8am-10:30pm

Panjim/Panaji

1. Bay 15

A part of the Bay 15 Beach Resort in Dona Paula, the gazebos at Bay 15 offer the perfect romantic dining experience. Enjoy an exquisite dinner with personalized butler service and fine wine. You can also request for a romantic décor for your table, and find it decked with gorgeous roses and petals. Enjoy the sea view as you spend a beautiful evening with your special someone.

Where: Odxel Beach, Dona Paula, Panjim, Goa

When: 11am-11pm

2. Perfect Cup

This is a small yet gorgeous neighbourhood cafe bar for a fun and romantic date night with your partner. The place serves delicious coffee roasts, cocktails, beer on tap, desserts and everything in between. If you love karaoke, go on Tuesdays at 8pm for a night filled with music and fun.

Where: Ground Floor, Miramar Residency, Near Hanuman Temple, Panaji, Goa

When: 7am-11pm

3. Makutsu

If you and your partner enjoy Japanese food, this place is for you. Embrace the tranquility of a Japanese izakaya nestled in the heart of Panjim. From crispy tempura to flavorful okonomiyaki, experience Japanese street food culture in the lanes of Fontainhas, Goa. The mood and ambience of the restaurant are perfect for date night. You can also bring along your fur baby as the place offers pet-friendly hospitality.

Where: Sao Tome, Rua 31 de Janeiro, Altinho, Panaji

When: 2-11pm (Monday closed)

Try any of these incredible places in Goa with their wonderful views and gastronomical adventures for an unforgettable date night with your partner.