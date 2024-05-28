If you are in Goa for a few days, well, you would want to reconsider your return flight tickets. Goa, with its air of relaxation as well as exciting nightlife, promises a vacation filled with incredible experiences. Still, if you have a time crunch, or rather would want to explore all of it in a single day, we would recommend experiencing Panjim or Panaji, the vibrant capital city of Goa. From Portuguese-style architecture and historical landmarks to local bars and cruise casinos, Panjim carries the entire vibe of Goa in a single city, allowing you to experience it all in just a day. Want to know how? Read on!

How To Reach Panjim From Goa Airports

Goa International Airport at Dabolim is about 30 km from Panjim. The Manohar International Airport at Mopa, Kasarvarne, is about 38 km from Panjim. You can hire a taxi or rent a car. If you are renting a car, you can request for it to be delivered to the airport.

Breakfast Spots In Panjim

Welcome to Panjim! Once you have settled your luggage and are ready to explore the city, start with some delicious breakfast that will fill your tummy and also your heart. Here are some great places you can head for a delightful and fresh breakfast:

1. Cafe Bhonsle

This cafe has been in Panjim for more than 100 years, that's a taste of history with delicious food! Try their melt-in-mouth sweet buns and the flavourful Goan samosa for breakfast. The food is local and comforting. Options are available for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians.





Where: 403, Cunha Rivara Rd, near National Theater, Altinho, Panaji, Goa

Opening Time: 6:30am

2. Cafe Tato

Another old and gold place for your breakfast in Panjim, Cafe Tato has been here since 1913. Even Sachin Tendulkar has enjoyed vegetarian and local Goan breakfast at this simple yet remarkable restaurant.





Where: G-3, Souza Towers, Near Municipal Market, Panaji, Goa

Opening Time: 7:30am

3. MO's Cafe

MO's Cafe is a cosy neighbourhood cafe inspired by Goan produce and Japanese flavours. The place has a delightful ambience and delicious coffee, sandwiches, salads, and desserts, perfect for a hearty breakfast.





Where: No. G3, Souza Towers, Dr RS Rd, Near Municipal Garden, Altinho, Panaji, Goa 403001

Opening Time: 9am

Get In Touch With The Heritage

Once you are well-fed, it is time to explore the beauty of Panjim. We would recommend you to go to Fontainhas, a locality full of Latin quarters, known for narrow lanes full of colourful Portuguese villas with balconies and red-tiled roofs. UNESCO declared Fontainhas as a Heritage Zone in 1984. Here's everything you can do at Fontainhas:

1. Walk Along The Streets And Click Pictures

The narrow lanes of Fontainhas in Goa will leave you with awe and fascination, something so simple yet timeless! Every nook and cranny will pique your interest. Do not be afraid to interact with the locals, it is the best way to understand the city and the real Goan vibe. The colourful lanes are also perfect for you to snap some Instagram-worthy pictures.

2. Visit the Church of Immaculate Conception

At the heart of Panaji is this colonial Portuguese Baroque-style church. This elevated, pearly white church was first built in 1541 as a chapel on a hillside overlooking the city of Panjim. A must-visit place for wonderous architecture and spirituality.

3. Snack On Sweets

Goan sweets are one of a kind and a must-try! Try some traditional Goan sweets at the famous bakery Confeitaria 31 De Janeiro, serving some of the finest Goan sweets that are made the old-fashioned way. You can also buy some of these local Goan sweets as souvenirs to take back home.

Break For A Hearty Lunch

Feeling hungry? Of course, it is lunchtime. Here are some great places in Panjim for an unforgettable lunch experience:

1. The Fisherman's Wharf

For a delightful and delicious lunch, try this place that has a great ambience and yummy food. Some tasty foods on their menu include butter garlic calamari and prawn red Thai curry. The restaurant has an Indo-Portuguese style and serves multiple cuisines. They also have live music and a covered terrace.





Where: House No 13, 139, 18th June Rd, beside Taj Vivanta, Campal, Panaji, Goa

2. Mum's Kitchen

Mum's Kitchen is a bright, homey restaurant with an emphasis on traditional Goan food. Their menu is compiled using traditional recipes from mothers around Goa. Popular dishes include prawn peri peri, pork sorpotel, prawn balchao, and Goan prawn curry. They also serve a variety of fresh cocktails with unique flavours.





Where: 854, Martins Building, Dayanand Bandodkar Street, Panaji, Goa

3. Ritz Classic

The restaurant is popular for its incredible Fish thali with 10 items. They also serve a delicious caramel pudding. The menu also includes other delicious seafood items and beverages for a wholesome meal.





Where: Building, 1st Floor, Wagle Vision, 18th June Rd, Ozari, Panaji, Goa

Evening Exploration And Sunset

After eating your heart out at lunch, here are some leisurely and fun activities you can do in the evening:

1. Shopping At Miramar Beach

A visit to any part of Goa is incomplete without a beach experience. Head to Miramar Beach which is a simple beach, unlike the crowded beaches of North Goa. Here you can also do a little shopping from the make-shift shops offering hand-made jewellery, coloured stones, souvenirs made of shells, clothes, bags, etc. Do not forget to use your bargaining skills!

2. Watch The Sunset At Dona Paula

Save the popular Dona Paula spot for sunset. After a hectic day of adventure, take a moment and watch the gorgeous sky and sunset at Dona Paula, with the gentle breeze in your hair and the sound of waves crashing against the shore.

Dinner And Goa's Nightlife

The day is not yet over as the night is still alive! Here are some charming places for dinner and drinks you must try when in Panjim:

1. Big Daddy Casino

A casino experience is a must when in Goa. For a luxury cruise casino experience, head to Big Daddy. Here you can enjoy budget-friendly gaming along with food and drinks. Enjoy playing a variety of casino games available and test your luck. The casino is family-friendly. You will need to purchase an entry ticket, the amount of which can vary as per the perks.





Where: Captain Of Ports Jetty, Dayanand Bandodkar Marg, Patto Colony, Panaji, Goa

2. Joseph Bar

Featured in India's 30 Best Bars list for 2023, Joseph Bar is a must-visit place when in Goa. The place has a vintage vibe and charm, offering an intimate and rustic experience of the Goan lifestyle. The food is incredible, with classic burgers and local brews. Some of their signature cocktails include Tambde Rosa, Kokum Fenny, And Mango Chilli Fenny.





Where: Gomes Pereira Road, Altinho, Goa, Panaji, Goa

3. Black Sheep Bistro

The Black Sheep Bistro has a unique menu, offering delicious vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes like the Caramelized Garlic Tart and Honey Sesame Pork Ribs. Their cocktails are superb, such as the Lavender Gin and the Basil & Cucumber craft cocktail. The ambience has old-world charm and the place lovely sea view, perfect to end your day on a beautiful note.





Where: House 13/390, 1st Floor, Villa Braganza, Near Indoor Stadium Campal, Panaji, Goa

Ready to make Panjim your next adventure? Save this article for 24 unforgettable hours in Panjim!

